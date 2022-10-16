Middlefield Wasps manager proud of players after Longside BC victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Middlefield Wasps won their home match against Longside BC 4-2 in the U17 B on Saturday.

Stewart Ross, the Middlefield Wasps manager, said: "We started the game very strong after two defeats to A-league opponents in cup games.

"With the opponents having a rare chance in box, the ref awarded a penalty which was saved brilliantly by Aiden Macdonald.

"We then took great belief from that and went on to get our first of the match and the lead at half-time.

"Letting Longside back into the game, we stayed strong and came out 4-2 winners in the end.

"I couldn't be prouder of the boys for keeping the fight going and getting the three points they deserved."

Middlefield Wasps have three wins and two losses with a goal difference of 14 goals for and 14 against over the last five games, while Longside BC have three wins and and two losses and a goal difference of 21 goals for and 16 against.

For the home team, the results mean fourth place in the table, while Longside are third.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 5-2 home win for Longside BC in September 2022.

Middlefield Wasps have 14 goals in total. They have scored 12 goals at home and two goals away in the U17 B.

Longside BC have scored 30 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored 15 goals and 15 goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U17 B East End Lewis Youth Gold won 6-0 against Cove Youth United, Colony Park defeated Banchory Boys 5-1 and Thistle YFC picked up a narrow 4-3 victory against Culter Thistle.