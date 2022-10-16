Colony Colts come from behind to defeat Aboyne FC thanks to super-sub Alex Forbes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Colony Colts come from behind to defeat Aboyne FC thanks to super-sub Alex Forbes

By Youth Football Project
October 16, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League C (Under-16s)

Aboyne FC

The team logo of Aboyne FC

1

Colony Colts

The team logo of Colony Colts

3

Colony Colts won their away match against Aboyne FC 3-1 in the U16 C on Saturday.

Aboyne FC's manager Gavin Sim said: "After going 1-0 up early on through a Gregor Hauxwell goal, we let Colony back into the game to end the first half 1-1.

"In the second half, Colony took their chances and went 3-1.

"The lads pushed Colony, but their defence was stuffy, and they held out for the win."

Colony Colts's coach Steven Leask said: "I am delighted with our win today.

"Going a goal behind in the first five seconds and coming back to win 3-1 is fantastic.

"A big shout out to Alex Forbes, who came off the bench and scored two goals."

Aboyne FC have five points after four games, while Colony Colts have nine points after three games.

Aboyne FC have 15 goals in total. They have scored 13 goals at home and two goals away in the U16 C.

Colony Colts have scored 12 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored seven goals and five goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 C Culter United won 4-0 against Turriff United YFC Lions and Formartine United YFC picked up a narrow 4-3 victory against Northstar CFC.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Recent match reports from