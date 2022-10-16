Colony Colts come from behind to defeat Aboyne FC thanks to super-sub Alex Forbes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colony Colts won their away match against Aboyne FC 3-1 in the U16 C on Saturday.

Aboyne FC's manager Gavin Sim said: "After going 1-0 up early on through a Gregor Hauxwell goal, we let Colony back into the game to end the first half 1-1.

"In the second half, Colony took their chances and went 3-1.

"The lads pushed Colony, but their defence was stuffy, and they held out for the win."

Colony Colts's coach Steven Leask said: "I am delighted with our win today.

"Going a goal behind in the first five seconds and coming back to win 3-1 is fantastic.

"A big shout out to Alex Forbes, who came off the bench and scored two goals."

Aboyne FC have five points after four games, while Colony Colts have nine points after three games.

Aboyne FC have 15 goals in total. They have scored 13 goals at home and two goals away in the U16 C.

Colony Colts have scored 12 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored seven goals and five goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 C Culter United won 4-0 against Turriff United YFC Lions and Formartine United YFC picked up a narrow 4-3 victory against Northstar CFC.