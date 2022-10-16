Highland League leaders Brechin City ease to Keith victory; Buckie maintain pressure with 4-2 win at Rothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland League leaders Brechin City ease to Keith victory; Buckie maintain pressure with 4-2 win at Rothes

By Reporter
October 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Grady McGrath was on target for Brechin City against Keith.
Grady McGrath was on target for Brechin City against Keith.

Brechin City maintained their position as Breedon Highland League leaders with a 5-0 win against a dogged Keith side.

The Maroons had to play the last half hour with 10 men after Lewis Coull received a second yellow card.

Grady McGrath led the way with a fine double and latest recruit Botti Biabi came off the bench to score.

Brechin manager Andy Kirk said: “It was a decent performance as well as a clean sheet and scoring five goals.

“There are always things you can do better, but there was a lot of good and positive play.

“I was pleased with a lot of elements in the game, and everyone on the pitch had a hand in the win.

“In the second half we tried to put right some of the things we maybe didn’t do in the first half, they are an honest bunch of players that want to do well.

“A couple of goals stood out, Grady’s (McGrath) first goal and Botti’s goal both came from good team moves.”

Brechin manager Andy Kirk. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 

The Maroons had two early chances with Kieran Mooney and James Brownie going close, before a Euan Spark effort came back off the post at the other end.

However, the hosts broke the deadlock in the 19th minute when Anthony McDonald scored direct with a corner kick.

City doubled the lead with two minutes of the first half remaining when a perfect cross from Marc Scott saw McGrath head home at the back post.

City were awarded a spot kick on 57 minutes after Scott was toppled inside the box and Kieran Inglis fired home the penalty.

Three minutes later the visitors were reduced to ten men when Coull received a second yellow card. Barely a minute later substitute Biabi reacted quickly to stab home from close range.

Brechin went nap in the 77th minute when Keith failed to clear a corner and McGrath pounced to crash the ball high into the roof of the net.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “We’ll play worse this year and win, but they are at the top for a reason and the better team won.

“We had a couple of opportunities early on and you have to score at a place like this.

“Lewis Coull’s red card was a tough one to take as I don’t think his first one was a booking.”

Rothes 2-4 Buckie Thistle

Rothes battled back from 3-0 down at the break to push Buckie Thistle all the way in a six-goal Mackessack Park thriller.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart said: “I thought Rothes were the better team throughout, they passed the ball better and were braver.

“Our first two goals came from Andy MacAskill’s brilliance but I was really annoyed at half-time and had a real go at them as Rothes were better and we shouldn’t have been 3-0 up.”

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart.

Rothes were behind within 60 seconds when Ben Johnstone tackled Andy MacAskill just inside the box and MacAskill converted from the spot.

On the quarter hour mark MacAskill scored again, running through unchallenged and ramming the ball past Sean McCarthy from six yards.

On the stroke of half-time Max Barry made it 3-0 for the Jags with a deflected 12-yard drive.

Two minutes after the break the Speysiders pulled one back, substitute Allen Mackenzie’s cross picked out Matheus Machado and the Brazilian thumped the ball past Balint Demus from eight yards.

Eight minutes later Rothes made it 3-2, Joe McCabe was caught in possession by Mackenzie, the ball broke to Machado and he beat Demus from 12 yards.

Aidan Wilson struck the Buckie bar before Rothes passed up a great chance to level, with only Demus to beat, substitute Jake Thomson fired yards wide.

In the final minute, Rothes were caught pressing for the equaliser and Kyle MacLeod turned the ball in from four yards.

Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “We started shockingly again, but that was never a penalty, not in a million years.

“Ben Johnstone put his foot between MacAskill’s feet and hooked the ball away, MacAskill goes down and the referee buys it – it was an absolute shocking decision to give a penalty.

“At their second one, MacAskill walked through our defence and scores a brilliant goal.

“After that penalty we were wary that the same could happen again if we put in a tackle, and their third goal came with a couple of deflections.

“We showed a great attitude in the second half, put them under pressure, and we had a great chance to make 3-3 late on but Jake Thomson stuck it past the post when clean through.”

