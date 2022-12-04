Brechin City advance to last four of Highland League Cup with Lossiemouth win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brechin City advance to last four of Highland League Cup with Lossiemouth win

By Reporter
December 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.

Despite a valiant display from Lossiemouth, Brechin City advanced to the semi-finals of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup with a 2-0 victory over the home side with a goal in each half from Grady McGrath and Fraser McLeod.

Brechin were made to work hard by Lossie throughout the 90 minutes and after surviving a second minute scare when Fraser Forbes looked to have had his jersey pulled on the edge of the box they eventually broke the deadlock a minute from the break.

MacLeod did the spadework for McGrath who fired a fine angled drive beyond Logan Ross.

Marc Scott should have increased City’s lead early in the second half but shot wide from close range but they grabbed the decisive second goal when MacLeod, who shone throughout the match, made space in the box to control a cross and roll the ball into the bottom corner from eight yards after 63 minutes.

Brechin manager Andy Kirk was pleased with his team’s display, especially with a number of players unavailable.

He said: “We managed to get the lead before half time and we knew Lossie would come out in the second half and have a go because it was a cup game.

“Full credit to them as they made it difficult for us and we are glad to be in the semi-final.

Brechin manager, Andy Kirk. Image: Wullie Marr/ DCT Media.

“We had control of the game in the first half without threatening too much but we got a fantastic finish from Grady McGrath just before half time while we should have had a second from Marc Scott just after half time which nine times out of ten he would score.

“We made some poor decisions in the second half but Fraser MacLeod then scored another good goal.

“We had two or three good situations which on another day we would have taken but we are glad to be through.

“Fraser McLeod has been a breath of fresh air for us with a lot of ability to score goals like he did today. He moved up a level this year and has embraced the move while the benefits of what we are seeing is the work he is putting in.”

Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell said: “It was another hard luck story. similar to what we had at Buckie last weekend and that is the way it turns out sometimes.

“We should definitely have had a foul on the edge of the box early on but the referee said there wasn’t enough in the challenge to award it.

“I felt the first goal was offside by quite a considerable margin with the assistant not being up with play to award it.

“Our lads worked hard throughout but the final pass just wasn’t there in the box.

“At the other end our centre-halves were excellent with Ryan O’Halloran and Lewis McAndrew limiting the opportunities that Brechin had to score.”

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Nairn County captain Fraser Dingwall agrees new deal
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Banks o' Dee v Brechin City; Lossiemouth v Forres…
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Andy Kirk thrilled as leaders Brechin brush Banks o' Dee aside
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Wullie Marr
Highland League: Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie pleased with points return against Formartine
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Highland League: Aaron Reid goal sees Turriff beat Inverurie 3-2; three reds in Lossiemouth…
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Highland League: Fraserburgh come from 2-0 down to secure 2-2 draw against Formartine
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Brechin beat Banks o' Dee to go four points clear at Highland League summit
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Highland League: Keith v Huntly called off due to waterlogged pitch

Most Read

1
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Driver arrested following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…
Brechin City progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.
Liz Cameron: Scotland's education and skills system is key to producing future talent

Editor's Picks

Most Commented