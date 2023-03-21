Schools football: Portlethen Academy edge Albyn School to reach President’s Trophy final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portlethen Academy defeated Albyn School 3-2 at Spain Park to book their place in the final of the President’s Trophy.

Cults Academy defeated Bridge of Don Academy 7-2 in the other semi-final and it was Portlethen who edged a narrow contest against hosts Albyn to also move one win away from the trophy.

Albyn almost capitalised on a weak passback after five minutes but Blair Thompson ran from his goal to avert the danger.

Portlethen took the lead after 19 minutes when Glen Robertson fed Finlay Dyce who cracked a fine drive off the crossbar and Tom Chalmers was quickest to react and head home.

The visitors doubled their lead five minutes from the break when Jamie Cowell’s cross was touched on by Robertson to Dyce who sent a low drive from 10 yards beyond Wilson Diack.

After the interval, Albyn had an early shout for a penalty waved away before Chalmers’ fierce drive at the other end went narrowly over the bar.

Albyn reduced the deficit when Micah Pillai scampered down the right before sending the ball across goal where it was hit home at the far post by the unmarked Adam Mekkany.

Portlethen had a chance to restore their two-goal lead when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Robertson. The striker picked himself up and drilled the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Theo Jones shot wide for Albyn before Jack Brown went close with two chances to increase the away team’s lead.

Albyn set up a thrilling finale by pulling a goal back with three minutes to go when Euan Brechin raced onto a long ball upfield before calmly lobbing the ball over Thompson from 20 yards out.

But Portlethen held on for a 3-2 win to earn a place in the final against Cults Academy.