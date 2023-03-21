Schools football: Portlethen Academy edge Albyn School to reach President’s Trophy final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Youth Football

Schools football: Portlethen Academy edge Albyn School to reach President’s Trophy final

By Reporter
March 21, 2023, 5:00 pm
Portlethen's Finlay Dyce (in red) takes on Albyn's Phillip Ogedengbe (left) and Micah Pillai (right). Image: Walter Craig.
Portlethen's Finlay Dyce (in red) takes on Albyn's Phillip Ogedengbe (left) and Micah Pillai (right). Image: Walter Craig.

Portlethen Academy defeated Albyn School 3-2 at Spain Park to book their place in the final of the President’s Trophy.

Cults Academy defeated Bridge of Don Academy 7-2 in the other semi-final and it was Portlethen who edged a narrow contest against hosts Albyn to also move one win away from the trophy.

Albyn almost capitalised on a weak passback after five minutes but Blair Thompson ran from his goal to avert the danger.

Portlethen took the lead after 19 minutes when Glen Robertson fed Finlay Dyce who cracked a fine drive off the crossbar and Tom Chalmers was quickest to react and head home.

Portlethen’s Ross Young (in red) challenges for the ball with Albyn’s Kieran Ross. Image: Walter Craig. 

The visitors doubled their lead five minutes from the break when Jamie Cowell’s cross was touched on by Robertson to Dyce who sent a low drive from 10 yards beyond Wilson Diack.

After the interval, Albyn had an early shout for a penalty waved away before Chalmers’ fierce drive at the other end went narrowly over the bar.

Albyn reduced the deficit when Micah Pillai scampered down the right before sending the ball across goal where it was hit home at the far post by the unmarked Adam Mekkany.

Portlethen had a chance to restore their two-goal lead when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Robertson. The striker picked himself up and drilled the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Theo Jones shot wide for Albyn before Jack Brown went close with two chances to increase the away team’s lead.

Albyn set up a thrilling finale by pulling a goal back with three minutes to go when Euan Brechin raced onto a long ball upfield before calmly lobbing the ball over Thompson from 20 yards out.

But Portlethen held on for a 3-2 win to earn a place in the final against Cults Academy.

