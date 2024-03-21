9 businesses serving the best scones in Moray

Want to know where you’ll find the best scones in Moray? Well, this list will be right up your street – and save you some time and hassle.

Whether you live in or are passing through the likes of Lossiemouth, Fochabers and Elgin, there are plenty of cafes worth the visit if you rate a quality scone.

Fika in Forres, Lossiemouth’s Twenty Nineteen Coffee, and Harry Gow and Ashers Bakery branches feature in my list of places to visit for just that.

Fika

First up, we’re visiting Fika in Forres – a Swedish-style vegetarian café run by mother and son Naomi and Brogan Ireland-Fair.

It serves a selection of home bakes and light lunches with gluten-free and vegan options available.

Address: 13 Tolbooth Street, Forres IV36 1PH

The Ditsy Teacup

It will come as no surprise to anyone that has tucked into a scone at Elgin’s The Ditsy Teacup seeing it feature in this listicle.

The tearoom will undoubtedly have a range for you to choose from with previous flavours including peach and white chocolate, fudge, treacle, toffee apple, and lemon drizzle.

Address: 26 Thunderton Place, Elgin IV30 1BG

Greenacres Coffee Shop

Another must-visit is Greenacres Coffee Shop, located in the heart of Fochabers.

The independent business is open from 10am to 3.30pm daily and serves coffee, homemade cakes and fresh light bites, among other things.

Address: 65 High Street, Fochabers IV32 7DU

Harry Gow Bakery

Harry Gow boasts four locations across Moray – one in Keith and Aviemore, and two in Elgin.

Not only do their scones taste the part but they’re hefty too, so will surely curb those hunger cravings.

Address:

Church Road, Keith AB55 5BR

Edgar Road, Elgin IV30 6YQ

East Road, Elgin IV30 1XE

Grampian Road, Aviemore PH22 1RL

The Café at Logie Steading

For anyone after a quick pitstop (which involves tucking into a coffee/tea and a scone) in a stunning location, then look no further than The Café at Logie Steading.

During the summer months, the outside courtyard is a popular place to sit and relax to enjoy the café’s delicious homemade food.

Address: Logie Steading, Forres IV36 2QN

The Phoenix Café Bar

At the entrance to the Universal Hall in the Findhorn eco-village community, you’ll find The Phoenix Café Bar (formerly known as The Blue Angel).

It’s open year round – from 9am to 4pm daily – so be sure to pop in by if you fancy a scone.

Address: Universal Hall, The Park, Findhorn, Forres IV36 3TZ

Ashers Bakery

Like Harry Gow Bakery, there’s a list of Ashers Bakery branches in Moray…

You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to deciding which one to visit if you fancy scones in Moray. There are locations in Lossiemouth, Elgin and Aviemore, to name a few.

Address:

23 Clifton Road, Lossiemouth IV31 6DJ

150 High Street, Elgin IV30 1BD

Unit 35, St Giles Centre, Elgin IV30 1EA

3 High Street, Buckie AB56 1AL

139 High Street, Forres IV36 1DX

6 High Street, Grantown-on-Spey PH26 3HB

Unit 4 Grampian Road, Aviemore PH22 1RH

Twenty Nineteen Coffee

Expect a vast range of breakfast and lunch dishes at Lossiemouth’s Twenty Nineteen Coffee, as well as sharing platters, hot and cold drinks and, of course, freshly-made home bakes.

I’d definitely be requesting a toffee apple crumble scone, should they be available…

Address: 1 Covesea Links, Lossiemouth IV31 6SP

Fresh!

Last but certainly not least, we’re in Aberlour at Fresh! – a modern café serving scran that not only looks the part, but tastes it too.

The team makes them fresh every morning, usually selling between 15 to 20 scones daily which amounts to 90 to 120 per week.

“Our most popular scone is cheese,” says co-owner Amy Pirie. “They usually accompany our homemade Cullen skink, which we are also well-known in the area for.”

Address: 121 High Street, Aberlour AB38 9PB

Would you head to any of these places for the best scones in Moray? Let us know in the comments section…