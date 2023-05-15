History made as Westdyke CC win the Scottish Cup in dramatic finale at Airdrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

History made as Westdyke CC win the Scottish Cup in dramatic finale at Airdrie

Extra-time winner secures the Scottish Cup for the juvenile club for the first time in their 27-year history.

By Paul Third
Westdyke 2010s won the Scottish Cup for the first time on Sunday. Image: Stephen Pirie / Westdyke CC.
Westdyke 2010s won the Scottish Cup for the first time on Sunday. Image: Stephen Pirie / Westdyke CC.

Westdyke Community Club are Scottish Cup champions for the first time in the club’s history.

The Westdyke under-13s team, who play in the A League of the Aberdeen and District Juvenile FA, beat Airdrie Pumas 2-1 in extra-time in Airdrie to win the cup for the first time on Sunday.

Coach David Dunn was thrilled to see his 2010 squad lift the cup, but insists the win is one for everyone at the club.

He said: “What a day yesterday for us.

“It’s such a difficult competition. We started with 426 teams at this age group, so to go and win it is incredible.

“To get to a final is a huge achievement in its own right but to go and win it is massive for everyone involved, not just the team but the entire club.

Westdyke celebrate their Scottish Cup win against Airdrie Pumas on Sunday. Image: Stephen Pirie / Westdyke CC

“It’s the first time Westdyke Community Club has won the Scottish Cup since it started 27 years ago, so this is absolutely huge.

“For the boys it’s great, but it’s for everybody to be honest as it is a real team effort behind the scenes.

“We’re coaches, but this isn’t for us – it’s for the kids. It’s their achievement, but my goodness the boys were absolutely outstanding.

“It’s a lifelong memory for them.”

Westdyke backed by well-wishers on video and a bumper travelling support

Westdyke were cheered on by family, friends and clubmates as they came from behind to win the cup in the most dramatic of circumstances.

The team also received video messages wishing them good luck from Gothenburg Greats Gordon Strachan and Neil Simpson, to current players Jonny Hayes, Graeme Shinnie and Joe Lewis, as well as others from Pittodrie and further afield.

Dunn was grateful for the support.

He said: “We had a terrific video wishing us well from the Aberdeen team coach for the final to try to make the game as special as we could.

Westdyke under-13s celebrate with the Scottish Cup. Image: Stephen Pirie / Westdyke CC

“We had a supporters’ bus of our own team’s parents and the other 2010 team also came down.

“We split into two 11-a-side teams as we moved to the competitive structure, so there’s Westdyke CC, which is us, and Westdyke Thistle.

“All the players and parents came down to support us and it was fantastic from everyone involved.”

A fitting finale for the big game

Lucas Stephen scored Westdyke’s equaliser against Airdrie Pumas. Image: Stephen Pirie / Westdyke

The final itself lived up to the billing with Westdyke rallying from 1-0 down at half-time to force extra-time before winning the cup in the dying seconds of the additional 30 minutes.

Dunn said: “We were 1-0 down after a very difficult first half.

“We didn’t settle and Airdrie Pumas did. They came at us and got their goal after a ricochet between two of our defenders allowed their striker to nip in and score.

“We changed formation at half-time to try to get ourselves back into the game. We play 35 minutes each way so we had to go for it and the boys stepped it up a notch.

“They were brilliant in the second half and got the equaliser through Lucas Stephen to take the game to extra-time.

Louie Scott celebrates his dramatic winner for Westdyke at the end of extra-time. Image: Stephen Pirie / Westdyke CC

“Louie Scott then scored with the final kick of the ball at the end of extra-time for us to win the game.”

The cup winners partied their way back to the north-east on Sunday night – but they will quickly be back into the fold tonight as their focus turns to their outstanding league fixtures.

Dunn said: “We’ve been a victim of our own success in some ways.

“The Scottish Cup takes precedence over the league games so, as we’ve progressed, the league games have backed up.

“We still have five league games to play.

“We’re back in action tomorrow at Balmoral Stadium against Cove Rangers for a very tough game.

“We play again at Lawsondale on Thursday, then again on Sunday, so the games keep coming.

“We normally train Wednesdays and Fridays, but it is very light just now on Wednesdays-only, where we work on set-pieces and things like that.

“Training is very light at the moment, but the boys are loving it.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The flames were still burning on the sailing boat over three hours after the call came in. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Coastguard called to boat fire near Stonehaven Harbour
2
Gateway Business Park
Travellers spotted trying to gain access to Aberdeen business park and football pitch –…
2
3
Gina Adie is facing a rates increase of more than £9,000 for her West End shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen shop could close unless business rates revised, says owner
2
4
Firefighters on an aerial platform dampen down the burnt-out house near Fochabers.
Nearly 40 firefighters tackle house blaze near Fochabers
5
Daniel Avis admitted driving his Audi while more than twice the drink-drive limit. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Head chef who crashed while more than twice drink-drive limit reported himself to police
6
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen REJECT chance to enter colts in Conference League – here’s why
7
Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium.
Leeds United linked with move for 16-year-old Aberdeen defender
8
Men's half marathon winner Stephen Molloy crossing the finish line at Run Garioch. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In pictures: Runners out in force for Run Garioch 2023
9
Architect Douglas Forrest is on a mission to save Wardhouse Estate near Insch, an abandoned mansion left to the elements for 60 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
Exclusive: Global millionaires eyeing up abandoned Wardhouse mansion near Insch as ‘dream home’
10
Subway drive thru is coming to Elgin.
Job numbers and timetable for opening revealed for Subway drive-thru in Elgin

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]