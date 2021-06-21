Robert MacIntyre takes positives from ‘another good week’ at a major

Robert MacIntyre took positives from his US Open display after making it six major cuts out of six.

The 24-year-old from Oban finished a demanding week at Torrey Pines on five over par after a closing round of two-over 73.

MacIntyre was pleased to continue his run of making the weekend at majors but was frustrated at not being able to play his way into contention at the top of the leaderboard.

He said: “It’s been good.

“I don’t know whether I love or hate the golf tournament. It tests your patience. I struggled with that a little bit. I feel I’ve played decent overall.

“I need to step back and look at it, look at my stats.

“It’s another cut made in a major. Still not competing yet at the top end, but it’s another good week.”

MacIntyre heads back to Europe for the Irish Open at Mount Juliet and the Scottish Open at Renaissance before his next major appearance at The Open at Royal St George’s.