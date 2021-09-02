Peterhead’s Ross Cameron in the hunt heading into final round of Scottish PGA Championship

Peterhead’s Ross Cameron is two shots adrift of Graham Fox heading into the final round of the Loch Lomond Whiskies Scottish PGA Championship at Deer Park.

Fox, the 44-year-old from West Kilbride, who won the national title back in 2012, came barging up the order with a sparkling eight-under 64, which was just a shot shy of equalling the course record.

That gave Fox a 15-under aggregate, with Craig Lee and defending champion Cameron leading the chasing pack on 13-under.

Cameron kept himself in the hunt to become the first player since Ross Drummond in 1990 to win back-to-back titles with a 68 which left him lurking menacingly.

The 42-year-old held a four shot lead going into the closing round of the championship a year ago but now finds himself playing catch up with 18-holes to play.

After a season of struggle on the PGA EuroPro Tour, Cameron is relishing the cut-and-thrust of the sharp end again.

“It’s a far better position to be in than scraping away to make cuts,” admitted the Peterhead man, whose round was illuminated by a raking putt of over 30-feet for a birdie on the 16th.

“I’m slap bang in there and I would’ve taken this at the start of the week. It’s all to play for.”

After three rounds at the @LochLomondMalts Scottish PGA Championship, @GrahamFoxGolf holds a two shot lead over @CRAIGLEE337 and @RosscoCameron, in a day full of birdies! Round 4 tee times are available on the website.#tartantour #ScottishPGAChamps2021 pic.twitter.com/vNnx5sRrDG — PGAScotland (@PGAScotland) September 2, 2021

Fox arrived at Deer Park with modest expectations due to his lack of competitive outings this season but the former European Tour player is now on course to capture one of Scottish professional golf’s most cherished prizes for a second time.

“Given how little I’ve played and how little I’ve practised, this is well beyond my expectations,” said Fox, who reeled off eight birdies in a superbly assembled round. “But sometimes it’s better to have zero expectations. I’ve been so busy with coaching over the summer and there’s just not enough hours in the day.

“It would mean a lot to me to win this trophy again. The standard among the 10 or 15 at the top really is excellent. If you can beat them on any day let alone over four days then you deserve to give yourself a pat on the back.”

Lee, a runner-up three times in the Scottish PGA Championship down the seasons, fired a 67 to keep his hopes very much alive.

“Anybody four or five shots back could easily come through,” said Lee, as he anticipated a final day shoot-out. “It’s one of those courses where someone could get it going and shoot seven or eight-under. Anyone within sniffing distance will still fancy their chances.”

Leading third round scores

201 G Fox (Clydeway Golf) 68 69 64

203 C Lee (Craig Lee Golf Studio) 71 65 67, R Cameron (Saltire Energy) 69 66 68

204 T Higson (Gleneagles Hotel) 67 68 69

205 C Doak (Renaissance Club) 66 70 69

206 J McGhee (Unattached) 70 66 70

207 S Kiloh (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre) 70 68 69, G Hutcheon (Torphins) 69 69 69, K Godsman (Inverness) 70 68 69

208 S Henderson (Kings Links) 72 70 66