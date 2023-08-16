Kriss Akabusi reveals the most talented celebrity golfer and why he hopes West Ham draw Aberdeen in the Europa League

Legendary British athlete Kriss Akabusi has revealed the celebrity heading to Trump International Links next week who is talented enough to mix it with the professionals.

Akabusi is one of the famous faces taking part in the Wapp Celebrity Series at Trump International Links in Aberdeenshire on Wednesday ahead of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship getting under way the following day.

Former Manchester United forward Teddy Sheringham, Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan, snooker legend Stephen Hendry and actor James Nesbitt are among the stars who will be teeing up at the Menie Estate course.

But Akabusi says television presenter and newsreader Dan Walker, who is a scratch golfer, is the pick of the celebrities heading to Aberdeenshire next week.

He said: “Dan Walker is an absolutely phenomenal golfer.

“His driving is 10 out of 10 and would be up there with the pros.

“His putting is good.

“If I am nitpicking I would say his area to improve on is his wedge shots from 60 or 70 yards but he is a very, very good player.

“Robbie Fowler is another who always seems to play well. I think he is as serious with his golf as he was with his football.”

Golf is the beautiful game

Akabusi, who won medals at the Olympics in 1984 and 1992 before forging a successful television career, says golf brings a huge amount of joy to his life.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to playing Trump International Links as I love my golf and I have heard a lot of people talking about this course.

“I have been playing for 20 years but I’m very much an amateur golfer.

“I am a man of leisure. I work about 50 days a year and the rest of it is kids, grandkids and golf.

“I play two or three rounds a week, at least. My handicap is 15.2 at the moment and the lowest I have been is 11.

“Post-Covid, I realised how beautiful it is to go out and play on some of the best real estate in the UK, chat to people and enjoy a game where we can all play together regardless of your ability.

“In Aberdeen you are going to have professional golfers playing alongside celebrities and amateurs of all different levels.

“There is no other sport like that.

“You wouldn’t be able to do this with track events but in golf people of all varying ages and abilities can play together.

“You realise how blessed you are to play this game.”

No hiding place on the first tee

Akabusi is highly regarded as a motivational speaker and he believes golf can be a true test of mental strength.

He said: “There is no doubt that golf reveals your character.

“You can tell a lot about a person by the way they play golf.

“I am still happy-go-lucky and when I am at these events I realise I don’t earn my living playing golf.

“While I always try to do my best, I’m much more focused on enjoying the day with people who are happy to see me than I am about trying to shoot 82.

“I would love to shoot 82 but I am happier if people have had a good time.”

Top of the bucket list

Akabusi admits he has been fortunate to play on some fantastic courses around the world but Scotland’s most famous links is one he is yet to sample.

He said: “I am a member at Woburn. Wherever I go, I’m always really proud I’m a member of Woburn as I love playing it.

“I have been lucky to play some really terrific courses.

“In Scotland, I really love Loch Lomond. There are dramatic views, lush fairways and receptive greens.

“It is an inland course so you aren’t really exposed to the elements as you can be on a links course.

“I haven’t played the Old Course at St Andrews and I would really like to play that.

“Golf is a traditional sport with so much heritage and that would be on my bucket list.

“But a golf course is no good if you don’t have good people with you.”

Akabusi loves watching golf almost as much as playing in it, adding: “I like Jon Rahm.

“His short back swing is something I can emulate.

“I think that allows him to have more control and he hits it a long way.

“Brooks Koepka is also a great watch when he gets in the mix at a big tournament.

“I enjoy watching women’s golf because I can relate to it.

“Nelly Korda is great and I like watching Charley Hull because of the aggression she plays with.

“I also love playing alongside the senior pros. I played with Jeev Milkha Singh recently and he was a lovely character and a really mellow guy.”

Akabusi’s other favourite pastime is cheering on his beloved West Ham United.

They will be playing in the Europa League this season after beating Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final in June.

The 64-year-old hopes Aberdeen will join them in the competition if the Dons can make it through a Europa League play-off later this month.

He added: “Would I like to see Aberdeen and West Ham in a group together in the Europa League?

“No, I want to see Aberdeen and West Ham in the final of the Europa League!

“That would be great.

“As a West Ham fan we have had a taste of Europe over the last couple of years.

“Big teams like Celtic and Rangers may play in Europe all the time but if you are a team like West Ham or Aberdeen then it is even more special to have that experience.

“Even when we got knocked out in the Europa League semi-finals a couple of years ago it was a great experience.

“If Aberdeen can get through their play-off and then through the group stage it would be a brilliant experience.”