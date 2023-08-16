Moray frustration as Scottish Government insists it is ‘absolutely committed’ to improving the A96

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray frustration as Scottish Government insists it is ‘absolutely committed’ to improving the A96

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Chairman of the economic development and infrastructure committee Marc Macrae says the dualling of the A96 is no further forward than it was seven years ago. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Scottish Government has given reassurances it is “absolutely committed to improving” the A96.

And although the current plan is to fully dual the route between Aberdeen and the Highlands, that could be impacted by the results of a review and climate assessment on the project.

Minister for Transport Fiona Hyslop’s remarks came in a letter to chairman of Moray Council economic development committee Marc Macrae.

He wrote to the Scottish Government earlier this year after members raised fears for the future of the dualling project.

No further forward

There were also concerns over the volume of traffic in Elgin, impact on the local economy and safety of expectant mothers travelling to give birth in Aberdeen.

Mr Macrae said: “We’re no further forward. We’re exactly where we were in 2017 when the Scottish Government were asked exactly the same question.

“My granddaughter was three then, she’s now in primary six and it’s the same thing.

“This is frustrating, not just for the people of Moray but people from Inverness and Aberdeen too.

Drivers face long tailbacks on the A96.  Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The other day there was a breakdown at Pasport (roundabout in Elgin) and a broken down bus at Lhanbryde. Traffic came to a complete standstill.

“And if there’s pregnant mothers waiting to get to Aberdeen, you’re not going to be able to blue light through that.”

Originally the A96 was supposed to be fully dualled by 2030.

There was also a Scottish Government commitment to dual the A9 from Perth to Inverness by 2025.

Fully dualling the A96 is the current plan

Neither date will be achieved.

There is a review and climate assessment being carried out into the road schemes.

Those results are expected later this year and will go out for public consultation.

Ms Hyslop said: “I would like to take this opportunity to reassure you that the Scottish Government remains absolutely committed to improving the A96.

“We will take forward an enhanced programme on the A96 corridor that improves connectivity between surrounding towns, tackles congestion and addresses safety and environmental issues.

Minister for Transport Fiona Hyslop.

“The current plan is to fully dual the route and, as part of that process, we are undertaking a transparent, evidence-based review of the programme.

“This is sensible good governance for major investment of this kind.”

Preparation work for dualling the Inverness to Nairn part of the A96 is under way.

That section of the road is not included in the review.

