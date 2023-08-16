Moray frustration as Scottish Government insists it is ‘absolutely committed’ to improving the A96

The Scottish Government has given reassurances it is “absolutely committed to improving” the A96.

And although the current plan is to fully dual the route between Aberdeen and the Highlands, that could be impacted by the results of a review and climate assessment on the project.

Minister for Transport Fiona Hyslop’s remarks came in a letter to chairman of Moray Council economic development committee Marc Macrae.

He wrote to the Scottish Government earlier this year after members raised fears for the future of the dualling project.

No further forward

There were also concerns over the volume of traffic in Elgin, impact on the local economy and safety of expectant mothers travelling to give birth in Aberdeen.

Mr Macrae said: “We’re no further forward. We’re exactly where we were in 2017 when the Scottish Government were asked exactly the same question.

“My granddaughter was three then, she’s now in primary six and it’s the same thing.

“This is frustrating, not just for the people of Moray but people from Inverness and Aberdeen too.

“The other day there was a breakdown at Pasport (roundabout in Elgin) and a broken down bus at Lhanbryde. Traffic came to a complete standstill.

“And if there’s pregnant mothers waiting to get to Aberdeen, you’re not going to be able to blue light through that.”

Originally the A96 was supposed to be fully dualled by 2030.

There was also a Scottish Government commitment to dual the A9 from Perth to Inverness by 2025.

Fully dualling the A96 is the current plan

Neither date will be achieved.

There is a review and climate assessment being carried out into the road schemes.

Those results are expected later this year and will go out for public consultation.

Ms Hyslop said: “I would like to take this opportunity to reassure you that the Scottish Government remains absolutely committed to improving the A96.

“We will take forward an enhanced programme on the A96 corridor that improves connectivity between surrounding towns, tackles congestion and addresses safety and environmental issues.

“The current plan is to fully dual the route and, as part of that process, we are undertaking a transparent, evidence-based review of the programme.

“This is sensible good governance for major investment of this kind.”

Preparation work for dualling the Inverness to Nairn part of the A96 is under way.

That section of the road is not included in the review.