BMW PGA: Padraig Harrington’s last four qualifying places confirmed without any final day fireworks

The final lap for automatic places in Padraig Harrington’s Ryder Cup team didn’t end up quite a dramatic or brain-cell mashing as we’d hoped or maybe feared.

On a muggy afternoon at Wentworth, it felt that the four who eventually made it just stumbled over the line. The odd man out at the end of it all was Shane Lowry, who seemed in position to overhaul Lee Westwood specifically after the Englishman had a dreadful day.

But Lowry finished with a mediocre 71 which didn’t overhaul Westwood, who will equal Nick Faldo’s record of 11 Ryder Cup appearances for Europe.

Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Paul Casey had already secured their automatic qualification prior to the BMW PGA Championship.

Wiesberger coasts into the team

As expected, Bernd Wiesberger had done enough on the first three days to book his rookie sport, as did the absent Tyrrell Hatton and fellow Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick, both of whom will be playing in their second Ryder Cups.

Wiesberger, in common with almost everyone in contention played his poorest golf of the week. But he coasted in with a par 72 to finish tied for 18th, which was 32 places better than he needed.

“I have never felt quite like that on a golf course before,” said the Austrian. “I’ve been in a situation where I was playing for tournaments. Everybody says this is bigger and it already feels that way.

“It was very high pressure. Normally when you play for tournament wins, you’re excited and you’re anxious on the first tee. You kind of improve into it as the round goes on.

“Today, it never, never let off and I just had to take deep breaths for every shot. I guess that’s what it means to be able to play for a Ryder Cup Team.

“It’s been a lifelong goal for me to be part of a European Team. I’m very proud to have just done enough to go to Whistling Straits in a couple weeks.”

Westwood survives but thought he hadn’t

When Westwood left the 18th green with an ignominious 77 including two doubles and a triple, he clearly thought his chance for an automatic place had gone. Neither did he seem to think he’d be getting a wildcard, and spoke effusively about Lowry, who he clearly expected to oust him.

“I have no idea what the scenarios are or anything,” he said when asked if he’d wait it out. “I’ll be in a car going home and I’ll have no interest in what is going on in this tournament. Golf stopped being the be all and end all in my life a few years ago.

“It won’t be disappointing at all if I don’t get it. You can’t make any complaints if you don’t qualify for a team outright. It’s the captain’s prerogative to pick who he wants – who he feels like is in form, who fits his team well.”

Lowry left ‘hoping for a nice phone call’

Instead, Lowry also failed to make much impact on Sunday. A one-under 71 – and that with birdies at the last two holes – was not enough. The margin in the end was just eight ranking points.

The Irishman was left waiting for “a nice phone call” from his friend Harrington.

“I feel like my golf has been as consistent as anybody on the European Team,” he said. “I feel like I can bring a lot to The Ryder Cup and the European Team.

“There will definitely be good craic in the team room. Hopefully I can go and play good golf if I get picked.”

Hatton was just about secured on Saturday – a day after he missed the cut. Fitzpatrick was made a certainty in mid-afternoon, despite an eight at the 17th, finishing with a 68 for 20th.