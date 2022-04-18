Kathryn Imrie returning to Scottish Golf as Performance Manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kathryn Imrie, the first Scot to win on the LPGA Tour is to be the new performance coach for Scottish Golf.

Imrie, from Dundee, had a distinguished playing career in both professional and amateur ranks, playing in both Solheim and Curtis Cups. She was Catriona Matthew’s chief lieutenant as vice-captain in the last two Solheim Cup victories for Europe, at Gleneagles in 2019 and Inverness, Ohio last year.

Latterly a teaching professional based in California, Imrie will relocate back home to Scotland when she takes up her new post in June.

‘This is the perfect opportunity’

“At this point in my career this is the perfect opportunity to return to Scotland,” she said. “I’m excited to help influence and coach our future female golf stars.

“I’m extremely passionate about sharing my golf knowledge to help others succeed and I can’t wait to join the team.”

Imrie’s close friendship with Matthew from their days at amateurs makes this a perfect fit given the former Solheim captain’s close involvement as a board member and adviser for Scottish Golf.

The former Monifieth Links player also has extensive experience across professional and amateur golf.

As an amateur player Imrie won Curtis Cup honours in 1990 and won the Scottish Girls Open three times. She turned professional in 1991, and had two top ten finishes on the Ladies European Tour before going to America.

She became the first Scot to win on the LPGA Tour in 1995, winning the Jamie Farr Toledo Classic, which won her a place on the European Solheim Cup team at St Pierre in 1996.

Extensive coaching experience

Kathryn played professionally until 2009 before she turned to coaching. She was attached to the Jim McLean Teaching Academy in Palm Springs, and coached the prestigious Stanford University in California.

Latterly she has a freelance teaching pro but continued her connections with the Solheim Cup. She served as an assistant at three editions before being a vice-captain for Matthew in the two most recent victories for Europe.

At Scottish Golf she will be responsible for Women and Girls within Performance and Pathways. She will work closely with Matthew and the rest of the performance team.

Alongside Kathryn, the former Dundee Rugby coach Colin Robertson has joined the team as Pathways and Coaching Advisor.

Colin has been part of the pathway and coaching world of sport for over 30 years. His chief role was at Scottish Rugby for 20 years as National Coaching Manager and then as Academy Manager.

Switch to golf’s ‘huge potential’

He has been the High-Performance Manager for the sportscotland Institute of Sport for 13 years. Robertson worked with top athletes on their Olympic and Commonwealth ambitions. He also was head coach at Dundee Rugby for several seasons.

A keen golfer himself and a member at Forfar, Colin said he was delighted to join the Scottish Golf set-up.

“Scottish Golf have an excellent approach towards the development of both players and coaches. They get a lot right – you just need to look at the number of players that have come through.

“There is huge potential I believe to take things a stage further.”

Former European Tour player Peter Whiteford is also joining the team. The Fifer will have an advisory role for this years’ European Team championships and Home Internationals.