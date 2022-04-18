Police ‘increasingly concerned’ after 41-year-old disappears on Highland fishing trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Police ‘increasingly concerned’ after 41-year-old disappears on Highland fishing trip

By Denny Andonova
April 18, 2022, 10:00 am Updated: April 18, 2022, 11:00 am
Scott Mooney was last seen at around 2pm on Sunday.
A fisherman has gone missing on a visit to the north-west Highlands.

David Mooney travelled from Paisley for an Easter fishing trip with friends at Loch Cluanie, near Glen Shiel.

However, the 41-year-old left his friends unexpectedly at about 1.30pm on Sunday and has not been seen since.

Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” as it is out of character for him not to be in contact with family or friends.

They say it is possible he got a bus or another form of transport fro the A87 to head back to Paisley.

Mr Mooney is described as being 5ft 5ins, of medium build with short black hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black Berghaus jacket, green fishing trousers, black trainers and a yellow wooly hat.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or thinks they may have seen him since 1.30pm on Sunday, should call 101 quoting reference number 2423 of 17 April, 2022.

 

