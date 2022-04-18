Police ‘increasingly concerned’ after 41-year-old disappears on Highland fishing trip

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fisherman has gone missing on a visit to the north-west Highlands.

David Mooney travelled from Paisley for an Easter fishing trip with friends at Loch Cluanie, near Glen Shiel.

However, the 41-year-old left his friends unexpectedly at about 1.30pm on Sunday and has not been seen since.

Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” as it is out of character for him not to be in contact with family or friends.

They say it is possible he got a bus or another form of transport fro the A87 to head back to Paisley.

Mr Mooney is described as being 5ft 5ins, of medium build with short black hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black Berghaus jacket, green fishing trousers, black trainers and a yellow wooly hat.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or thinks they may have seen him since 1.30pm on Sunday, should call 101 quoting reference number 2423 of 17 April, 2022.