Rising Granite City boxing star Ben Bonner, 15, secures Three Nations gold medal glory

Rising Granite City teen boxing star Ben Bonner is targeting the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Australia, after his latest success.

The 15-year-old underlined his class by claiming the prestigious Junior 63kg Three Nations title.

Bonner triumphed at the GB Junior and Youth Three Nations Championships in Barnsley, England.

He overcame five-time English champion Martin Barrett in the final to top the podium.

Now, the highly-rated youngster aims to follow in the footsteps of Scottish legend Josh Taylor by lighting up the Commonwealth Games.

Taylor won gold in the home games in Glasgow in 2014 and is now the super-lightweight world champion.

Bonner said: “My aspirations are to win the Commonwealth Games at amateur, hopefully go to the Olympics and then turn pro.

“That is the big goal. It is a big inspiration watching all these Scottish boxers doing so well.

“Obviously, Josh Taylor won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

“In the short term, my goals are the Europeans, world championships, if possible, and more Scottish titles.”

Bonner beating the best in Britain

Bonner added the Three Nations title to a Scottish gold and three Northern district titles as his medal tally continues to rise.

He was determined to return home from the Three Nations tournament with gold.

He said: “I went down to get gold as that was what I had been training for the whole time.

“To secure the gold medal, I had to beat England’s two best fighters.

“My first fight was against England’s number two and in the final I fought the five-time English champion.

“He was a tall, rangy opponent, but I picked my shots well and won the fight.

“That was the best performance from myself.

“I have come on so much and am now beating the best in Britain.

“A couple of years ago I would never have thought I would be British champion.

“But now I am… and it feels good.”

Pride at securing major title gold

Scotland emerged from the Three Nations tournament with a highest-ever medal tally since the Junior and Youth events were merged.

Bonner proudly displays his gold medal at home and is determined to add many more.

He said: “I am so proud to have won the title. It also made my family and coaches proud, which is what matters.

“The support I have had from everyone at the gym has been fantastic.

“I have all my medals hung up on a wall and there are quite a few now.

“Hopefully there will be many more to add to them.”

Inspired by professional champions

Teen Bonner doesn’t need to look far in the search for inspiration in his boxing career.

He trains at the same Granite City gym as established professionals Dean Sutherland and Billy Stuart.

Undefeated Sutherland, 23, is the WBC International Silver welterweight champion and also holds the WBO Youth title at that weight.

Stuart, 24, won the BUI Celtic super-bantamweight title and also fought for the IBF Youth title.

Bonner said: “I trained all through Covid and pushed myself hard.

“We kept in touch with the boxers on Facebook during the coronavirus, asking how we were all doing with training.

“It was a massive help. Boxers like Dean Sutherland and Billy Stuart are a huge inspiration.

“I can see how well they are doing in fights and training. It spurs you on to be the best you can be.

“It shows that lads from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire can be the best of the best.”