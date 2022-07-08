Aberdeen University Graduations: Thurso graduate’s career aspirations inspired by studies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen University Graduations: Thurso graduate’s career aspirations inspired by studies

By Ellie Milne
July 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Lucy McIntosh, from Thurso, is celebrating her graduation from Aberdeen University. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Lucy McIntosh, from Thurso, is celebrating her graduation from Aberdeen University.

Studying archaeology and history at university has inspired Lucy McIntosh to pursue a career working in museums.

The 22-year-old, from Scrabster, is celebrating after receiving her degree from Aberdeen University after four years of hard work.

She was not always certain she wanted to study in the Granite City but after attending an open day for applicants she decided it was a “good fit” for her.

“It’s weird that it’s over,” she said. “I’m just happy we got to do it all together in person, because that’s been a worry. It would have been very sad if it didn’t happen.

“And, honestly, I’m happy I didn’t fall.”

Lucy McIntosh is celebrating the end of her undergraduate studies. 

Gaining more experience

During her time as a student, Miss McIntosh also took up the role of secretary for the university’s archaeology society which she describes as one of her personal highlights from the past four years.

“That’s where I met a lot of my friends as well,” she added.

Joined by her parents for the ceremony at P&J Live today, Miss McIntosh plans to enjoy a celebratory dinner tonight and then continue the festivities over the weekend by catching up with friends.

She has moved back home to Thurso since finishing her degree where she is now working in a museum – a field she is keen to pursue a career in.

“I’m working in a museum now, gaining more experience, and that’s what I’d like to continue doing,” she said. “I might do a masters but I’ll see what happens – it’ll be good to take a break first.”

