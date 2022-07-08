Aberdeen University Graduations: Thurso graduate’s career aspirations inspired by studies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Studying archaeology and history at university has inspired Lucy McIntosh to pursue a career working in museums.

The 22-year-old, from Scrabster, is celebrating after receiving her degree from Aberdeen University after four years of hard work.

She was not always certain she wanted to study in the Granite City but after attending an open day for applicants she decided it was a “good fit” for her.

“It’s weird that it’s over,” she said. “I’m just happy we got to do it all together in person, because that’s been a worry. It would have been very sad if it didn’t happen.

“And, honestly, I’m happy I didn’t fall.”

Gaining more experience

During her time as a student, Miss McIntosh also took up the role of secretary for the university’s archaeology society which she describes as one of her personal highlights from the past four years.

“That’s where I met a lot of my friends as well,” she added.

Joined by her parents for the ceremony at P&J Live today, Miss McIntosh plans to enjoy a celebratory dinner tonight and then continue the festivities over the weekend by catching up with friends.

She has moved back home to Thurso since finishing her degree where she is now working in a museum – a field she is keen to pursue a career in.

“I’m working in a museum now, gaining more experience, and that’s what I’d like to continue doing,” she said. “I might do a masters but I’ll see what happens – it’ll be good to take a break first.”