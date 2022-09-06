‘I couldn’t believe they’d seen it’: Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie on receiving Red Hot Chilli Pipers backing and hero’s welcome after Commonwealth Games silver medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I couldn’t believe they’d seen it’: Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie on receiving Red Hot Chilli Pipers backing and hero’s welcome after Commonwealth Games silver medal

By Jamie Durent
September 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 6, 2022, 1:55 pm
Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie
Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie.

It is fair to say Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie was not expecting the attention her Commonwealth Games performance generated.

Christie won Scotland’s first rhythmic gymnastics medal at the Games since 1994, when she took silver in the ribbon event in Birmingham last month.

Her routine, set to the music of Celtic rock band Red Hot Chilli Pipers, drew praise and adulation from the crowd in the arena and further afield – including the band themselves.

Christie had little more than a month to work on the performance, having opted to change it on the back of the European Championships and after securing Games qualification.

The risk paid off, earning her a silver medal and some new fans in the process.

“Some of the band have messaged me on Instagram, saying they’d seen the video and were really surprised, as it wasn’t what they were expecting,” said Christie. “I couldn’t believe they’d seen it.

“It’s amazing to know they are supporting me. They were in touch with me when I was in Romania, asking about the routine and if I was still doing it.

“I always said it would be nice to do a routing that was Scottish, as the opportunity to represent Scotland doesn’t come around that often. So when I knew I was going, the decision was made that’s what I wanted to do.

“I listened to every song by the Chilli Pipers and Insomnia was perfect. The change into the bagpipes is amazing and it was perfect for the routine.

“It’s a lot of pressure and a big risk to change the routine so close to the Games. After I came back from the Europeans, I switched to the new routine, so I didn’t have a huge amount of time to perfect it. But it was a risk worth taking.”

The extent of her new-found fame did not finish there. On her return to Aberdeen after the Games, she received a memorable welcome from her home club Beacon Gymnastics.

“They came and met me at the airport,” added Christie. “As I came through to the front I could hear the music and all the girls had ribbons.

“They were all watching me from home and it was really nice for them to see the medal. We had a bit of a party.”

Welcome home Louise and Amy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🥈🤩

The 21-year-old is finally getting a chance for some downtime, having competed at the World Challenge Cup in Romania at the end of August. It is likely to be her last competition of the year and the respite has given her some chance for reflection.

She was disappointed with her performance in the ribbon the day before, in the all-around final, but the engagement of the crowd at Arena Birmingham inspired her to a “surreal” medal triumph.

“Going into the Games, I knew the scoring potential of the routine because of the artistry element,” said the Robert Gordon University student. “I had a fair bit of pressure on myself as British ribbon champion and I’d been selected for Great Britain in the ribbon.

“I was disappointed in the first two days not to do it how I wanted, but I was confident I could do it justice.

“It was a very surreal moment (getting the medal). I couldn’t believe it and I still can’t. To hear ‘representing Scotland’ and to see the Scottish flag go up in the arena – it’s not happened for so long so to have created a bit of history is so special.

Louise Christie collects her silver medal
Louise Christie after finding out she had won silver.

“It’s definitely a moment that will stick with me forever. I can’t explain how many times I’ve watched the video back. The noise in the arena is something I’ll always remember.

“So many people have told me they were in tears watching the routine, because of the Scotland theme. Hopefully, it inspires the next generation and shows them what is possible.”

Christie hopes it is just the start for her in major competitions. She takes heart from gymnasts staying at the top of the sport for longer and hopes there are more moments like Birmingham to come.

In the meantime, there just might be something special she can do to display her medal at home.

Scotland and Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie with her 'Scotland the Brave' ribbon in the individual all-around final. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Scotland and Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie with her ‘Scotland the Brave’ ribbon in the individual all-around final. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire

“It’s still in the box on my desk,” said Christie. “We ordered a Scotland leotard before the Games, but it didn’t come in time, so I think the plan will be to frame that with the ribbon and medal, to keep it all together.”

