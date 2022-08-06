Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie thrilled after taking ribbon silver at Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie thrilled after taking ribbon silver at Commonwealth Games

By Jamie Durent
August 6, 2022, 6:00 pm Updated: August 6, 2022, 9:17 pm
Commonwealth Games silver-medalist Louise Christie. Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire
Louise Christie left everything she could on the floor at Arena Birmingham – and it brought her a Commonwealth Games silver.

The Aberdeen gymnast delivered Team Scotland’s best-ever performance in the rhythmic gymnastics, taking second in the ribbon event at Arena Birmingham.

After feeding off the crowd to make the top 10 in the individual all-around final on Friday, the two apparatus events on Saturday were a bonus to the 21-year-old.

Christie finished sixth in the final of the clubs, which had been one of her strongest routines of the Games. But she stepped it up again to take silver in the ribbon, an achievement which will take some time to sink in.

“I can’t really put it into words. It’s going to take a long time to sink in – I have a medal round my neck,” said Christie. “Both my routines today are very upbeat, so I went out there to enjoy it and feed off the crowd.

“The support throughout the Games has been amazing. Everyone has been getting behind all the nations, especially the home nations. It’s been amazing them clapping and cheering along – it’s something I won’t forget.

“I was over the moon with routine, because I was a bit disappointed with the ribbon over the last couple of days. I knew that I could do a lot better than what I did so I went out and left it all on the floor. I couldn’t have done it any better.

Scotland's Louise Christie (centre left) after winning silver in the Rhythmic Gymnastics. Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire
“It wasn’t an easy wait. It felt like a lifetime. No matter what the result was I knew I couldn’t have done better and I’m just so pleased.”

The Beacon Gymnastics club member caught the eye on Friday with her ribbon routine, set to the music of Celtic rock band Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

But also on her ribbon is the message ‘Scotland the Brave’, a call-back to her own efforts just to make the Games in Birmingham.

“The journey to the Games hasn’t been easy,” she said. “I put a lot of pressure on myself and that can make training really difficult.

Scotland and Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie with her 'Scotland the Brave' ribbon in the individual all-around final. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire
“There was a time when I lost a bit confidence and I didn’t I was going to qualify for the Games. So to be here with a medal round my neck is amazing. ‘Scotland the Brave’ represents the journey I’ve been on.”

Christie can now take a little bit of well-earned down-time and a treat or two.

“I’ve been going on about getting a pizza, so probably that and see my family,” said Christie. “Sleep too – I’m tired now! Three days of competition is a lot on the body.

“If my body can take it, then there’ll be ice cream on top of the pizza too!”

