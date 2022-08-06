Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie thrilled after taking ribbon silver at Commonwealth Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Louise Christie left everything she could on the floor at Arena Birmingham – and it brought her a Commonwealth Games silver.

The Aberdeen gymnast delivered Team Scotland’s best-ever performance in the rhythmic gymnastics, taking second in the ribbon event at Arena Birmingham.

After feeding off the crowd to make the top 10 in the individual all-around final on Friday, the two apparatus events on Saturday were a bonus to the 21-year-old.

Christie finished sixth in the final of the clubs, which had been one of her strongest routines of the Games. But she stepped it up again to take silver in the ribbon, an achievement which will take some time to sink in.

“I can’t really put it into words. It’s going to take a long time to sink in – I have a medal round my neck,” said Christie. “Both my routines today are very upbeat, so I went out there to enjoy it and feed off the crowd.

“The support throughout the Games has been amazing. Everyone has been getting behind all the nations, especially the home nations. It’s been amazing them clapping and cheering along – it’s something I won’t forget.

“I was over the moon with routine, because I was a bit disappointed with the ribbon over the last couple of days. I knew that I could do a lot better than what I did so I went out and left it all on the floor. I couldn’t have done it any better.

“It wasn’t an easy wait. It felt like a lifetime. No matter what the result was I knew I couldn’t have done better and I’m just so pleased.”

The Beacon Gymnastics club member caught the eye on Friday with her ribbon routine, set to the music of Celtic rock band Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

But also on her ribbon is the message ‘Scotland the Brave’, a call-back to her own efforts just to make the Games in Birmingham.

“The journey to the Games hasn’t been easy,” she said. “I put a lot of pressure on myself and that can make training really difficult.

“There was a time when I lost a bit confidence and I didn’t I was going to qualify for the Games. So to be here with a medal round my neck is amazing. ‘Scotland the Brave’ represents the journey I’ve been on.”

Christie can now take a little bit of well-earned down-time and a treat or two.

“I’ve been going on about getting a pizza, so probably that and see my family,” said Christie. “Sleep too – I’m tired now! Three days of competition is a lot on the body.

“If my body can take it, then there’ll be ice cream on top of the pizza too!”