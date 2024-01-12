Neah Evans wins silver medal in team pursuit at the European Tracking Cycling Championships

Neah Evans bagged a silver medal at the European Track Cycling Championships as part of the women’s team pursuit squad.

At the event in the Netherlands, team Great Britain, which also includes Josie Knight, Meg Barker, Anna Morris, and Jess Roberts – finished runners-up to Italy on Thursday night.

Evans, 33, who is from Cuminestown near Turriff, did not ride in the final race, but picks up a silver medal as part of the squad having raced in qualifying on Wednesday.

Her team-mate Barker said after winning the silver medal: “When you lose the gold ride off, it takes a second to realise you have still won silver, so we will look back and be really happy with it.”

Great Britain’s men’s team pursuit squad won gold as they edged out world champions Denmark with a time of three minutes 45.218 seconds to win by a margin of 1.154secs.

Evans returns to action on Friday when she competes in the four-event women’s omnium.