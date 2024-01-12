Neah Evans wins silver medal in team pursuit at the European Tracking Cycling Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neah Evans wins silver medal in team pursuit at the European Tracking Cycling Championships

Team Great Britain, which also includes Josie Knight, Meg Barker, Anna Morris, and Jess Roberts - finished runners-up to Italy on Thursday night.

By Sophie Goodwin
Neah Evans, second from left, with her Great Britain team-mates after winning silver in the team pursuit at the European Track Cycling Championships.
Neah Evans, second from left, with her Great Britain team-mates after winning silver in the team pursuit at the European Track Cycling Championships. Image: Shutterstock.

Neah Evans bagged a silver medal at the European Track Cycling Championships as part of the women’s team pursuit squad.

At the event in the Netherlands, team Great Britain, which also includes Josie Knight, Meg Barker, Anna Morris, and Jess Roberts – finished runners-up to Italy on Thursday night.

Evans, 33, who is from Cuminestown near Turriff, did not ride in the final race, but picks up a silver medal as part of the squad having raced in qualifying on Wednesday.

Neah Evans of Great Britain in training at the European Track Cycling Championships.
Neah Evans of Great Britain in training at the European Track Cycling Championships. Image: Shutterstock.

Her team-mate Barker said after winning the silver medal: “When you lose the gold ride off, it takes a second to realise you have still won silver, so we will look back and be really happy with it.”

Great Britain’s men’s team pursuit squad won gold as they edged out world champions Denmark with a time of three minutes 45.218 seconds to win by a margin of 1.154secs.

Evans returns to action on Friday when she competes in the four-event women’s omnium.

