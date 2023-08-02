Neah Evans on her ‘special’ return to Glasgow to defend Cycling World Championship title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neah Evans on her ‘special’ return to Glasgow to defend Cycling World Championship title

"I'm pretty confident if you had said to me or anybody else that I would be going back to Glasgow one day to defend a world title, we would be lying on the floor laughing," said Evans.

By Sophie Goodwin
Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race at the 2022 Championships.
Neah Evans is the reigning points race champion. Image: Shutterstock.

Neah Evans could not imagine one day she’d return to the place where her cycling career began as the reigning world champion. But now, that is exactly what she will do.

Evans, who hails from Cuminestown near Turriff, is aiming to defend her points race title at the UCI Cycling World Championships which are being held in Glasgow between August 3-13.

Glasgow holds a special place in Evans’ heart.

She studied to be a vet at the University of Glasgow and it was during her final year when an injury saw her swap running for the velodrome track.

The cyclist, 33, admits back then she felt like a deer in the headlights having never trained nor competed in an environment like it before.

But, a successful career has to start somewhere and now Evans boasts five Commonwealth Games medals, won in 2018 and 2022, an Olympic silver medal, and has held national, European and world titles, over a number of events.

To return to her roots donning the rainbow jersey as points world champion is a full-circle moment, says Evans ahead of her title-defence race on August 8.

“The World Championships being not only at my home velodrome, but the velodrome where it all began is particularly special,” said Evans.

Neah Evans celebrates after winning the points race title at the 2022 Cycling World Championships. Image: AP Photo.

“I hadn’t been in the sport that long and I can still very clearly remember going to my accreditation for the first time. I’d never been on a fixed gear bike, had never had clipped in pedals – I really didn’t have a clue.

“There’s something quite bizarre about going to the same velodrome years later to race for a world title.

“I’m pretty confident if you had said to me or anybody else that I would be going back to Glasgow one day to defend a world title, we would be lying on the floor laughing.

“Cycling tends to be a sport where a lot of the people who succeed have been involved from quite a young age and have come through the development pathways.

“To be an athlete coming into the sport, to have picked it up so quickly and to get to this level, it’s all been very special for me.”

Full focus on race day

There will be no time for reminiscing when out on the track at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome as Evans admits when racing, her performance on the bike is her sole focus.

“It’s always a good build-up with all of the anticipation and expectations, but when I get there for racing I am there to do my job,” said Evans.

“I’m very serious! I’m not going to be reflecting or thinking about where I’ve come from because I’m there to perform, but, once the race is over I’ll go off and reflect again.

“On race day, the only thoughts I’ll have is: ‘have I done enough training?’ or ‘how do my legs feel?’ or ‘what is my process and how am I going to stick to it?’.”

Neah Evans pictured competing for Scotland at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Image: PA.

Evans has been named in Great Britain’s endurance squad alongside Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Meg Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris, Jess Roberts and Sophie Lewis, who is reserve.

For Evans, who is aiming to be involved in the team pursuit as well as her solo event, recent preparation has been less than ideal after a training crash last week.

Such crashes, Evans says, are inevitable in the sport and she has learnt to deal with the effects of them in the lead up to such a major event in the calendar.

“It’s part and parcel,” said Evans. “Any athlete who has had a career in sport will have faced highs and lows.

“There’s no point dwelling on it too much because these unfortunate things happen.

“I’ve just got to focus on what I can do and take those steps to make sure I bounce back as quickly and as safely as I can.”

