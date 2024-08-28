Toni Shaw’s Paralympic dream remains despite challenging year

Toni Shaw’s preparation for Paris has been far from smooth but the Aberdeen swimmer is still targeting a medal from the Paralympics.

The 21-year-old has not had her problems to seek in 2024 with a nagging back injury disrupting her preparations.

The timing has been far from ideal but Shaw, who claimed a bronze medal in the Tokyo Games in 2021, remains focused as she returns to the pool on Thursday in the 400m freestyle.

She said: “I want to do well, like everyone else. We all go wanting to get a medal. I’ve been thrown off a bit this season with my back as I’ve never been injured.

“It has been difficult. I usually have done all the training in the lead-up so having that disrupted has been hard.

“But I’m going in there with a positive mindset and hopefully I can race fast when it matters. We’ll see what happens.”

Rehabilitation on has been intense for Shaw

Shaw is nothing if not persistent.

The easy option would have been to write-off this summer given her back issues but the Aberdonian was determined to be involved in Paris.

She said: “I guess the best way to describe is wear and tear. Two of my bones were hitting off each other for a while and it was really sore.

“We didn’t really know what was behind it so I went to the Abbey Clinic in Bisham and they have really helped me.

“They have so many specialists and the place has been amazing.

“I spent some time in the intensive rehabilitation unit in Bisham in the build-up and they gave me lots of exercises to do to try to help.

“I’ve been having eight or nine swim sessions a week and two gym sessions to be ready for this.

“It has been a rocky few months but I definitely feel I’m getting there.”

Aberdeen return was the right decision

Shaw had been training at the University of Stirling but decided to return to the Granite City last year.

Since coming back home the Aberdonian has also turned to coach Patrick Miley, father of former Commonwealth and Olympic swimmer Hannah, for guidance in preparing for Paris.

Despite her injury woes it is a decision she believes was the right one for her.

Shaw said: “I left Stirling just over a year ago. It was nothing to do with the place, just a personal preference, but I wanted to come back to Aberdeen.

“Working with Patrick has been really beneficial too. He has so much experience and he knows what he is doing.

“I know Aberdeen well, my friends and family are there and my old coach Gregor McMillan, who I still speak to regularly, is there. I feel super comfortable there.”

‘There are no surprises around the corner’

Despite being only 21, Shaw is an experienced campaigner and will compete in the Games with six years of elite competition experience under her belt.

The butterflies still flutter on the big stage, but Shaw insists her big event experience will stand her in good stead in Paris.

She said: “I definitely think having competed a lot more has helped me control my nerves, but I still get nervous when I arrive at a big competition.

“But having that experience of knowing what to expect is definitely a big help. There are no surprises around the corner.”