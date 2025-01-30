Petition launched to get Inverurie bowls hero Jason Banks shortlisted for Sports Personality of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Other sports

Petition launched to get Inverurie bowls hero Jason Banks shortlisted for Sports Personality of the Year

The Garioch bowler created history by winning the men’s singles, men’s pairs and mixed pairs at last week’s World Indoor Bowls Championship.

By Danny Law
Bowls legend Jason Banks from Inverurie. Image: Bowls Scotland.
Bowls legend Jason Banks from Inverurie. Image: Bowls Scotland.

A petition has been launched to get Inverurie’s Jason Banks on the shortlist for the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year awards.

The Garioch bowler created history by winning the men’s singles, men’s pairs and mixed pairs at last week’s World Indoor Bowls Championship.

He defeated Englishman Robert Paxton 10-4, 11-9 in the final at Potters Resorts in Hopton-on-Sea near Great Yarmouth in Sunday’s men’s singles final to become the first player to hold all three indoor titles at once.

It means Banks has won all four World Bowls Tour’s events, having also tasted success at the Scottish International Open.

Banks revealed he celebrated his triumph on Sunday with two Murdoch Allan butteries and a cup of tea. 

His achievements have prompted bowls publication Bowls International to start a petition to get the 28-year-old on the shortlist for SPOTY.

A ‘simply incredible’ trophy haul

Ceris Hewlings, Bowls International’s editor at large, has written to head of BBC Sport Alex Kay-Jelski to lobby for Banks’ inclusion with copies of her letter sent to Minister for Sport Stephanie Peacock and Banks’ local MP for Gordon and Buchan, Harriet Cross.

She wrote: “Banks achieved one of the most sought-after feats in the sport of bowls in recent times and one which is highly unlikely to be ever achieved again – yes it is that momentous.

“Banks has won all four of the World Bowls Tour’s events – the Scottish International Open, plus the Ambassador Cruise Line World Indoor Bowls Championships open singles, open pairs and mixed pairs in the same season.

“It’s a quadruple trophy winning spree which has never been done before and one which will go down in the record books as one of the greatest achievements of all time. Simply incredible.”

Could Inverurie’s Jason Banks be in the running for Sports Personality of the Year? Image: Bowls Scotland.

She added: “Together with our readers, Bowls International believes Jason Banks – who was described as the future of bowls by legend Paul Foster MBE – deserves SPOTY recognition – highlighting not only his record-breaking accolades as one of the top players in our sport currently but showcasing bowls to the wider audience ahead of the Commonwealth Games in 2026 – of which bowls is proud to be one of the 10 included sports – on such a prestigious night which celebrates great achievements during the year.”

Conversation