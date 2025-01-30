Petition launched to get Inverurie bowls hero Jason Banks shortlisted for Sports Personality of the Year

A petition has been launched to get Inverurie’s Jason Banks on the shortlist for the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year awards.

The Garioch bowler created history by winning the men’s singles, men’s pairs and mixed pairs at last week’s World Indoor Bowls Championship.

He defeated Englishman Robert Paxton 10-4, 11-9 in the final at Potters Resorts in Hopton-on-Sea near Great Yarmouth in Sunday’s men’s singles final to become the first player to hold all three indoor titles at once.

It means Banks has won all four World Bowls Tour’s events, having also tasted success at the Scottish International Open.

Banks revealed he celebrated his triumph on Sunday with two Murdoch Allan butteries and a cup of tea.

His achievements have prompted bowls publication Bowls International to start a petition to get the 28-year-old on the shortlist for SPOTY.

A ‘simply incredible’ trophy haul

Ceris Hewlings, Bowls International’s editor at large, has written to head of BBC Sport Alex Kay-Jelski to lobby for Banks’ inclusion with copies of her letter sent to Minister for Sport Stephanie Peacock and Banks’ local MP for Gordon and Buchan, Harriet Cross.

She wrote: “Banks achieved one of the most sought-after feats in the sport of bowls in recent times and one which is highly unlikely to be ever achieved again – yes it is that momentous.

“Banks has won all four of the World Bowls Tour’s events – the Scottish International Open, plus the Ambassador Cruise Line World Indoor Bowls Championships open singles, open pairs and mixed pairs in the same season.

“It’s a quadruple trophy winning spree which has never been done before and one which will go down in the record books as one of the greatest achievements of all time. Simply incredible.”

She added: “Together with our readers, Bowls International believes Jason Banks – who was described as the future of bowls by legend Paul Foster MBE – deserves SPOTY recognition – highlighting not only his record-breaking accolades as one of the top players in our sport currently but showcasing bowls to the wider audience ahead of the Commonwealth Games in 2026 – of which bowls is proud to be one of the 10 included sports – on such a prestigious night which celebrates great achievements during the year.”