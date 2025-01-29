Inverurie’s Jason Banks celebrated history-making World Indoor Bowls hat-trick with two Murdoch Allan butteries

Inverurie’s Jason Banks has revealed he celebrated his unprecedented World Indoor Bowls hat-trick with a taste of home.

The Garioch bowler beat Englishman Robert Paxton 10-4, 11-9 in the final at Potters Resorts in Hopton-on-Sea near Great Yarmouth in Sunday’s men’s singles final.

His victory meant he became the first person to hold all three indoor world titles at once following his success in the men’s pairs and mixed pairs earlier in the week.

In an interview with Original 106, Banks was asked how he celebrated his victory.

He said: “I had four Murdoch Allan butteries down with me and I never ate any until after the final.

“I had two of them afterwards with a cup of tea.

“I’d like to thank everybody for all the messages and support. It’s just been too many for me to comprehend really.

“And I will get round to them all eventually, but just there’s so many messages in my inbox that I haven’t had a chance to respond to.”

Final demanded full focus

Banks said during his history-making final he tried not to think too much about the significance of the outcome.

He added: “I was really trying not to think too much about that sort of side of it.

“I was just trying to focus on what I needed to focus on, like the smaller details of what I had to do to try and win in every game rather than letting my mind wander onto the history making side of it.”