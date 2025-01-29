Inverurie’s Jason Banks celebrated history-making World Indoor Bowls hat-trick with two Murdoch Allan butteries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie’s Jason Banks celebrated history-making World Indoor Bowls hat-trick with two Murdoch Allan butteries

The Garioch bowler became the first person to hold all three indoor world titles at once.

By Danny Law
Inverurie's Jason Banks. Image: Bowls Scotland.
Inverurie’s Jason Banks has revealed he celebrated his unprecedented World Indoor Bowls hat-trick with a taste of home.

The Garioch bowler beat Englishman Robert Paxton 10-4, 11-9 in the final at Potters Resorts in Hopton-on-Sea near Great Yarmouth in Sunday’s men’s singles final.

His victory meant he became the first person to  hold all three indoor world titles at once following his success in the men’s pairs and mixed pairs earlier in the week.

In an interview with Original 106, Banks was asked how he celebrated his victory.

He said: “I had four Murdoch Allan butteries down with me and I never ate any until after the final.

“I had two of them afterwards with a cup of tea.

Jason Banks in action. Image: Bowls Scotland.

“I’d like to thank everybody for all the messages and support. It’s just been too many for me to comprehend really.

“And I will get round to them all eventually, but just there’s so many messages in my inbox that I haven’t had a chance to respond to.”

Final demanded full focus

Banks said during his history-making final he tried not to think too much about the significance of the outcome.

He added: “I was really trying not to think too much about that sort of side of it.

“I was just trying to focus on what I needed to focus on, like the smaller details of what I had to do to try and win in every game rather than letting my mind wander onto the history making side of it.”

Conversation