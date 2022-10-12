‘We cannot continue to see cars in people’s gardens’: Douglas Ross vows to tackle road safety issues in Roseisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘We cannot continue to see cars in people’s gardens’: Douglas Ross vows to tackle road safety issues in Roseisle

By Chloe Irvine
October 12, 2022, 2:43 pm Updated: October 12, 2022, 3:36 pm
Douglas Ross
Douglas Ross, MP.

Villagers in Roseisle have voiced their concerns over road safety – after two cars ploughed through resident’s gardens.

Residents say not only are they are frightened by the speed of cars racing through the Moray village, but by volume of lorries visiting the nearby Diageo Roseisle Maltings and distillery, and those at the DEFCO pumping station.

They are now demanding a stop sign, that was taken away almost a decade ago, is reinstated and speed reductions are brought into force by the local authority.

Diageo Roseisle Maltings.

They raised the issue with their MSP Douglas Ross who held a surgery to hear concerns.

Last year, a woman was charged with a road traffic offence after a car and tractor collided near Roseisle.

In 2020, two people were hospitalised after a two-car collision near the Roseisle distillery on the B9089.

‘Likelihood of accident increasing by the day’

Moray MP Douglas Ross held a meeting to discuss these events and how they can make the roads safer for everyone.

He said: “This was a positive and constructive meeting to discuss speeding and road safety issues in Roseisle.

“I was determined to ensure this meeting took place after several residents voiced their concerns to me about this at during my summer surgery tour.

““I was pleased that most of the key stakeholders were able to make it along and hear directly from residents who are being affected by speeding motorists and general traffic issues on a daily basis.

“It is clear that action and major safety improvements are needed as a matter of urgency.

“We cannot see situations continuing to occur when cars have ended up in people’s gardens and the likelihood of an accident involving a pedestrian is only increasing by the day.”

‘More mindful of their speed’

Mr Ross will now work alongside council representatives to discuss whether there can be a further reduction in the speed limit to 40, or 30mph.

“There were a lot of issues to take forward from this meeting, but I believe that by working together we can ensure that residents of Roseisle will feel safer in the village and everyone driving through will be much more mindful of their speed.

“I hope to receive responses as quickly as possible as there were a number of actions from the meeting, and I will feed these back to villagers who have lived with these issues for far too long.,” he added.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “We can confirm officers are working with partner agencies to ensure the safety of residents and road users in Roseisle.”

A Diageo spokeswoman added: “A representative attended the local community meeting to hear the concerns relating to road safety in the village from all vehicles within the area.

“Diageo is committed to working in partnership with Moray Council, who have responsibility for roads in the area, to support improvement measures.”

Editor's Picks