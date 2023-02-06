Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby

By Steve Scott
February 6, 2023, 10:00 pm
Girls' Rugby in Scotland has grown ten-fold since the pandemic.

Scottish Rugby have launched a route for whistleblowers to bring examples of sexism, misogyny, homophobia and racism in the game to their attention.

“Tell Us” launches on Tuesday encouraging those with complaints or negative experiences to have their concerns raised within Murrayfield’s existing support and disciplinary structures.

Sanctions against clubs which are found guilty of sexism, racism or homophobia are “a last resort”. But the governing cbody insist they are sincere in their wish to deal decisively with any issues.

“Tell Us” will be an email service with a dedicated and anonymous inbox checked daily. The new system launches after concerns raised about Liberton RFC. The entire women’s section of the Edinburgh club is understood to have left due to instances of sexism and homophobia.

Ten-fold rise in women’s rugby since the pandemic

Rugby’s governing body in Scotland has experienced a major upsurge in the number of female players in the last two years.

Girls’ sections in SRU member clubs have grown ten-fold since the pandemic, from just 9 to over 90. The number of senior women’s teams has also doubled.

Gav Scott, Scottish Rugby Director of Player Development, admitted that the pace of growth in the women’s game had been a challenge for Murrayfield.

“Things are moving really quickly in a positive way for women’s rugby,” said the former Dundee HSFP and Scotland A hooker. “There are issues coming out of that with capacity of pitches and changing rooms, for example.

“We know there are things that need to be addressed, and we have to work quickly and adapt.

“What we’re doing to today is to acknowledge we need more channels in order for people to access and gain support from us. But we need to understand what the specific issues are.”

Gemma Fay, head of Scottish Rugby’s women’s and girl’s section, said the recent revelations were “a unique pocket of people who had come forward to say, ‘this isn’t working for us’.”

“Of course we need to do something to support those people and any others who may have similar issues,” she said.

‘We don’t want anyone to have negative experiences’

“We don’t want anyone to have negative experiences in their environment, and we must acknowledge when that happens.

“Alternatively, there have been people who have had very good experiences in their environments. There are many good clubs out there who have created a warm and welcoming environment.

“For those who haven’t experienced that, we’ve been told, ‘you have to make it easier for people to come forward’.

“So with this move we’ve done that. But until we have the conversation with those people, we can’t action it.”

Sanctions for clubs that don’t meet standards of equality are available to the union, said Scott.

“We have some sanctions we can use if we need to but they would follow disciplinary hearings. We may remove funding or stop clubs playing the game, but that would be a last resort we’d rather not get to.

“That would stop what we want, which is more people playing rugby. Preferably through encouragment and funding we can develop better behaviour and continue to grow the game.”

