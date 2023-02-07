Scott Begbie: Brilliance of Spectra will send doom-mongers scuttling back into the gloom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: Brilliance of Spectra will send doom-mongers scuttling back into the gloom

There are bound to be the usual naysayers limbering up to put Spectra down, but it's a unique festival we should be proud of.

Giant tentacles on Marischal Square were a highlight of Spectra in 2020 (Image: David Dalziel/DC Thomson)
By Scott Begbie

Prepare to be dazzled, good people of Aberdeen – Spectra is back.

And I can’t wait to see the grey Granite City transformed into a riot of colour and light this weekend, during my absolute favourite of all the festivals we are so lucky to have.

Yes, I know that’s a bold statement, given the quality of Nuart, True North, and the laugh riot that is the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival. But, there is something truly transformational about the festival of light that always puts a smile on my face and returns a sense of wonder to my heart.

I think I truly fell in love with Spectra the year they had tentacles dangling off the top of Marischal Square. The idea of coming into work to an office that looked like it had been invaded by squiddy aliens appealed to my eight-year-old inner self, who still believes the Tardis is real and that being on the bridge of the Enterprise should be a career option.

There is something special about the way the stunning artworks of Spectra bring light and razzle-dazzle to the city, driving cold winter away in the bleakest of months.

And who doesn’t want to see giant humanoid figures looming over the Art Gallery and Marischal College? Or a massive tunnel of light pulsing along Broad Street, while stunning illuminations light up the façade of His Majesty’s Theatre?

Union Terrace Gardens will be centre stage

Even better, this year, the epicentre of this sparkling goodness will be the revamped Union Terrace Gardens.

Finally, here is something that will showcase what this space could and should be – a place for people to gather and enjoy something special and unique.

Whether it’s walking through jellyfish-like trees, strolling past illuminated, nocturnal creatures, or bashing out a tune on an Illumaphonium – which looks uber-cool – Spectra will draw people in their thousands to the gardens and to the city centre.

Fantastic Planet will see huge humanoids descend on the centre of Aberdeen for Spectra (Image: Spectra)

Certainly, last year’s event was a massive success, marking the real and tangible end to the misery of pandemic lockdown.

Of course, this being Aberdeen, there are bound to be the usual naysayers and keyboard warriors already limbering up to put Spectra down. No doubt they will find something to moan about, be it the buses diverted off Broad Street or the supposed “waste of money”.

The rest of us should get out, embrace and enjoy this celebration of light for what it is

It is the curse of Aberdeen that these doom-mongers are forever waiting in the wings like vultures, ready to swoop and spread misery whenever anyone tries to do something good and positive. However, the sheer brilliance of Spectra should be enough to send the nattering nabobs of negativity scuttling back into the gloom of their joyless lives.

The rest of us should get out, embrace and enjoy this celebration of light for what it is – a bright beacon of fun that helps put Aberdeen on the cultural map of Scotland.

Scott Begbie is a long-time journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

