Scott Begbie: Brilliance of Spectra will send doom-mongers scuttling back into the gloom

There are bound to be the usual naysayers limbering up to put Spectra down, but it’s a unique festival that Aberdeen should be proud of, writes Scott Begbie.

Prepare to be dazzled, good people of Aberdeen – Spectra is back.

And I can’t wait to see the grey Granite City transformed into a riot of colour and light this weekend, during my absolute favourite of all the festivals we are so lucky to have.

Yes, I know that’s a bold statement, given the quality of Nuart, True North, and the laugh riot that is the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival. But, there is something truly transformational about the festival of light that always puts a smile on my face and returns a sense of wonder to my heart.

I think I truly fell in love with Spectra the year they had tentacles dangling off the top of Marischal Square. The idea of coming into work to an office that looked like it had been invaded by squiddy aliens appealed to my eight-year-old inner self, who still believes the Tardis is real and that being on the bridge of the Enterprise should be a career option.

There is something special about the way the stunning artworks of Spectra bring light and razzle-dazzle to the city, driving cold winter away in the bleakest of months.

And who doesn’t want to see giant humanoid figures looming over the Art Gallery and Marischal College? Or a massive tunnel of light pulsing along Broad Street, while stunning illuminations light up the façade of His Majesty’s Theatre?

Union Terrace Gardens will be centre stage

Even better, this year, the epicentre of this sparkling goodness will be the revamped Union Terrace Gardens.

Finally, here is something that will showcase what this space could and should be – a place for people to gather and enjoy something special and unique.

Whether it’s walking through jellyfish-like trees, strolling past illuminated, nocturnal creatures, or bashing out a tune on an Illumaphonium – which looks uber-cool – Spectra will draw people in their thousands to the gardens and to the city centre.

Certainly, last year’s event was a massive success, marking the real and tangible end to the misery of pandemic lockdown.

Of course, this being Aberdeen, there are bound to be the usual naysayers and keyboard warriors already limbering up to put Spectra down. No doubt they will find something to moan about, be it the buses diverted off Broad Street or the supposed “waste of money”.

The rest of us should get out, embrace and enjoy this celebration of light for what it is

It is the curse of Aberdeen that these doom-mongers are forever waiting in the wings like vultures, ready to swoop and spread misery whenever anyone tries to do something good and positive. However, the sheer brilliance of Spectra should be enough to send the nattering nabobs of negativity scuttling back into the gloom of their joyless lives.

The rest of us should get out, embrace and enjoy this celebration of light for what it is – a bright beacon of fun that helps put Aberdeen on the cultural map of Scotland.

Scott Begbie is a long-time journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express