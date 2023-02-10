Six Nations: Scots determined to win the Doddie Weir Cup from Wales in honour of their fallen hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Six Nations: Scots determined to win the Doddie Weir Cup from Wales in honour of their fallen hero

By Steve Scott
February 10, 2023, 10:00 pm
The Doddie Weir Cup has speical significance for Scotland after the great man's passing.
The Doddie Weir Cup has speical significance for Scotland after the great man's passing.

Scotland have all the incentive going to beat Wales in their second game of the Guinness Six Nations, but specifically in memory of their fallen hero Doddie Weir.

It’s the first international game at BT Murrayfield since Doddie passed at the end of November. He was just 52 having endured his long and inspiring battle with motor neurone disease.

The Doddie Weir Cup, inaugurated in 2018 and now annually contested in games between Scotland and Wales, makes this even more of a symbolic occasion.

There’s a 555-mile sponsored bicycle ride, led by Doddie’s friend and team-mate Rob Wainwright, bringing the matchball for the game all the way from Wales to Murrayfield.

‘The Doddie Cup is something that is special’

Jamie was a central part of the emotional pre-match ceremony before the game against New Zealand in November, when Doddie was brought pitchside for the final time.

The captain makes a point of wearing something with the trademark bright blue and yellow tartan of the My Name’5 Doddie campaign during everyday training and his pre-match media duties.

“For each player, it’s probably an individual thing, how they want to use (the emotion),” he said. “But for me personally the Doddie Cup is something that is special, and especially in this particular game, the first one back at Murrayfield since he passed.

“It would be a nice one to get our hands on.

“We found Doddie and we find his family truly inspirational in the work that they’ve done. We want to make them proud of us.”

‘Right, we need to be on it here’

Ritchie said after Twickenham that “backing up” was the first point of conversation in the victory huddle, but just in case any joy lingered too long, it was knocked out of the starting 23 at the Tuesday training session.

The Mavericks – the rest of the members of the squad – gave the team a proper going over.

“That was good,” said Ritchie. “Sometimes you get a session where things maybe don’t gone to plan.

“Maybe because a bit of recovery still needs to be done or the boys are still feeling sore. It is nice to get that moment when you think, ‘right, we need to be on it here and use this time that we’ve got’.

“Between Test matches you have two sessions together, so you have to get the most out of them. The Mavs trained really well last week, which is great for us as it prepares us really well.

“It’s competitive, not heated. It’s all about what’s best for the group. It needs to be competitive because Test matches are competitive.”

Zander’s return

Scotland have just one change with Ritchie’s former Strathallan School pal Zander Fagerson returning. They used to play back row together at the Perthshire School.

“He used to claim he was a No 8 then, but he was still built like a tighthead,” recalled Ritchie. “I think his highlight reel from schooldays is pretty good. But I think he made the right decision to move up to prop.

“He’s still great around the field. We know what he can do. We’ll see how his fitness is, but that’s probably why we’re starting with him. He looks great in training, he’ll be up foir this one, so I’m really excited to see him go.”

Ritchie has missed the last two games against Wales due to injury. His last game against them was the last win – the Covid leftover from the 2020 championship at Llanelli, because the Principality Stadium was requisitioned as an emergency hospital.

“It was during that Covid autumn when things were a bit all over the place,” he recalled. “But the group felt close knit. We knew we had this special opportunity because we were allowed to be together in a big group, and allowed to go and do what we love.

“There was a special feeling and it was a really enjoyable game to be a part of.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Karl Kirkland was described as a 'gentle giant'. Image: Facebook
North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker
2
Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
3
police appeal
Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance
4
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
5
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons
6
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End

More from Press and Journal

The incident occurred on the A835 near its junction with the A832. Image: Google Maps.
A835 closed following two-vehicle crash near Braemore
Midwife putting oil on pregnant mother
New relaxation treatment in Elgin for overdue pregnant mothers aims to reduce Aberdeen travelling
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for 'forcibly administering' medicine to care home residents
A Sikorsky S-92 search and rescue helicopter was involved in the incident. Image: Maritime and Coastguard Agency/PA Wire.
Coastguard helicopter avoided collision with microlight near Cruden Bay by altering course, report reveals
Celebrities Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis and Rylan Clark walking on their Cairngorm Mountain challenge with their rucksacks and laughing
Red Nose Day celebrity Cairngorm challenge halted amid 100mph winds
Aging whisky barrels
Scotch breaks through £6 billion global sales mark but salmon exports decline
Mark Beaumont will be talking about this cycling adventures in Inverness this month. Image Markus Stitz
Record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont heads to Inverness's Eden Court later this month
Fish farm salmon round nets. Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Salmon farming and aquaculture industry heads can go fish
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds urges no mistakes in Scottish Cup clash at Livingston
To go with story by Barrie Daglish. To go with a story by Susy MacAuley about missing woman Penuel Sheriffs. Picture shows; To go with a story by Susy MacAuley about missing woman Penuel Sheriffs.. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; 08/11/2021; 21bca40a-ce9a-4ef5-b07b-91e034361d0c
The day Dolly disappeared: Spean Bridge neighbours recall the disappearance of Aboyne woman Penuel…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented