Harbro event raises £15,000 for children’s charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Farmers from across the north-east attended a charity Christmas lunch at Barra Castle in December raising £15,000 for Cash for Kids.

The event, hosted by Harbro Ltd and supported by Boehringer Ingleheim, saw 200 farmers join them for a festive meal followed by entertainment from renowned after dinner speaker, Alex Fleming.

Guests had the opportunity to bid for some exclusive auction prizes including a limited edition bottle of Harbro Malt whisky, helping to boost the amount raised.

“We cannot thank our customers, suppliers and guests enough for supporting the event and showing such generosity,” said Harbro’s managing director, Chris Baxter.

“It was great for everyone to have the opportunity to get together, enjoy the festive period and support such a worthwhile charity. We hope this will be an annual event and look forward to planning for 2023.”

Michelle Ferguson, charity manager for Cash for Kids, recently visited Harbro to collect the funds raised by the event.

“£15,000 will go a long way, particularly when we are seeing an increasing demand for support and grant applications on the rise,” said Ms Ferguson.

“We are truly grateful for the support shown by our local farming community and Harbro.”