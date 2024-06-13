Meet the South African former ship’s captain trying to salvage sinking Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the South African former ship’s captain trying to salvage sinking Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club

Justin Taljaard is Aberdeen Grammar's new head coach - and he has plenty of leadership experience.

By Gary Heatly
Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club's new head coach Justin Taljaard (holding the ball) with his coaching team L-R Jack Burnett, John Stewart, Don Vasey, Marc Muir and Jonny Spence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club's new head coach Justin Taljaard (holding the ball) with his coaching team L-R Jack Burnett, John Stewart, Don Vasey, Marc Muir and Jonny Spence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Justin Taljaard has been named as the new Aberdeen Grammar rugby head coach and he cannot wait to get stuck into the role at Rubislaw, saying he is “honoured and excited”.

The club are beginning a reset now following three successive relegations for their first team and this appointment is an exciting one.

Back in the summer of 2021, Grammar were in the Premiership, but now they are preparing for season 2024-25 in National Three.

During their last term in National Two, Eric Strachan headed up the coaching set-up for most of the campaign until stepping back from the role for personal reasons.

After relegation was confirmed back in March, Kevin Burnett, Aberdeen Grammar director of rugby, vowed the club would work on making the right appointment going forward into a new era.

That has resulted in South African Taljaard being given the role of head coach.

‘He comes highly recommended by a number of people’

“We spoke to a number of candidates for the head coaching role both locally and from further afield and Justin really impressed us with his ideas and passion,” Burnett said.

“He is quite a young coach and he is quite new to the rugby scene in Aberdeen and in Scotland, but he has good playing and coaching experience from back home in South Africa and from his time in Singapore. He also comes highly recommended by a number of people.

“His involvement is refreshing for us and we are looking forward to him really driving things forward.

“Everyone at Grammar is behind him and he will be given the support he needs to stabilise things within the first team and. We all want to move forward into a bright future for the whole club.”

Taljaard supported by former Glasgow Warriors prop

Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club's new head coach Justin Taljaard. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club's new head coach Justin Taljaard. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Taljaard will be working alongside Marc Muir, who will retain his role as backs coach and bring continuity to the club, while Stuart Corsar, former Glasgow Warriors and Scotland A prop, will be helping with the forwards.

Last season’s first XV captain Jonny Spence, who is currently recovering after a shoulder operation, will be helping out with coaching, too.

Flanker Jack Burnett is taking the lead on strength and conditioning, while Don Vasey from Percent Psychology will be looking after player wellbeing.

Players are already meeting up weekly to work on fitness and skills ahead of pre-season training later this month.

Taljaard, 42, who used to play in the front-row, said:  “I am so honoured and excited to have been given this opportunity at a club with such a history as Aberdeen Grammar.

“I moved to Aberdeen in December 2022 for work (he is a security and marine assurance director away from rugby) and before that I was in Singapore.

“Since I have been in Scotland I have watched a few local clubs playing matches, while my kids have been playing junior stuff, too.

“The latter saw me begin to help coach their teams a bit, but after a break from senior coaching, I am feeling settled in Aberdeen and energised to get going again.

“When the opportunity to get involved with Grammar came about, and then they offered me the post, I jumped at the chance because there can be exciting times ahead here.

“I know the club has had a tough few years since the pandemic and we cannot shy away from that, but I know there have been good times at Rubislaw before and there can be again because I already know that a lot of good people are pulling together on and off the pitch to get things going in the right direction.

“Just now I am enjoying getting to know the players, Mark and Stuart and the other coaches and I think we can get real clarity in what we are doing in place, have a good pre-season and then build nicely into the campaign when we know there will be no easy games.”

Former ship’s captain looking to steady Grammar ship

Gordonians and Aberdeen Grammar in action at Countesswells. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Taljaard grew up in Natal, South Africa, and played rugby from an early age before a bad shoulder injury in his teens cut his career short.

Since then, he has worked as a ship’s captain, before spending nine years in Singapore, playing and coaching mainly at Bucks RFC.

“I took up playing in Singapore again in my 30s and during the time there I rediscovered my love of the game again, something I hope people will see during my time with Aberdeen Grammar,” he stated.

Grammar’s first team’s competitive 2024-25 season will get under way with a National League Cup tie away to National Four new boys Moray on August 31.

Taljaard is set to name the first team captain for the campaign the week before on August 24 as part of a family fun day at Rubislaw.

