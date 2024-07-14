Shinty: Another showpiece for Fort William as they beat Kilmallie to reach Balliemore Cup final

Fort William reached their second cup final of the season, beating neighbours Kilmallie 6-1 in their Ferguson Transport and Shipping Balliemore Cup semi-final tie at the Canal Parks.

Victor Smith’s early opener was cancelled out by Martin Stewart, but Lachie Shaw added a first half double, before skipper Smith got his second.

Graham Campbell made it 5-1 just 10 minutes from time, with Smith completing his hat-trick at the death.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “I thought we played the tie very well with too many brilliant performances to mention – but Jack Fraser was outstanding.

“We missed the injured Craig MacDonald, while Cam Stephen was an unused substitute with a calf strain.

“We were also without Hamish Shaw, Ryan Boyle and Archie MacKinnon, which demonstrates the depth of our squad.”

Fort will meet Glasgow Mid Argyll in the final at Spean Bridge at the end of the month.

The Glasgow side beat Inverness 4-0 at Taynuilt, with Finlay MacMillan’s double coming either side of Calum McLay’s brace – his second from the penalty spot.

Referee Alec MacVicar sent off Inverness keeper Dougie Rankin for a late swing.

Mowi Premiership strugglers Glenurquhart secure victory

If bottom side Glenurquhart are to be relegated from the Mowi Premiership, they showed they won’t go down without a fight by beating second-bottom Lochaber 3-0 at Blairbeg.

Alfie MacLead, Charlie MacLeod and Ryan Porter all scored in the first half to record a first league win of the season for their side.

Glen manager David Stewart said: “We were solid in defence, while the young boys upfront were outstanding. It was a great team effort.

“Hopefully we can pick up a few more points before season the ends.”

The defeat is a significant blow to Lochaber’s own survival chances.

Skye Camanachd manager Willie MacDonald masterminded a 2-1 win at Oban Camanachd, taking the Islanders to fourth place and virtually assuring their top-flight status.

Dan MacDonald played in Archie Millar for the opener, before Garry Lord levelled.

Skye’s John Gillies got in ahead of keeper Cammy Sutherland in the final minute to turn home a Jamie Gillies ball from the right.

It has been an impressive debut season for Skye boss MacDonald, who said: “We’ve had a couple of away games where we’ve performed well enough, but come home with nothing, so we’re delighted to take the points from a notoriously difficult venue.

“It’s just reward for all the hard work the boys have put in.”

Top-flight leaders Kingussie won 4-1 at Lovat.

Lovat’s Lewis Tawse cancelled out James Falconer’s opener, before Dylan Borthwick again made the difference for Kings with a hat-trick.

Boss Iain Borthwick praised his top scorer, saying: “Dylan is such a big asset, and he links up really well with Savio Genini.

“Ruaridh Anderson was brilliant, though – he was everywhere.”

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson added: “We battled well and played some nice shinty in spells, but Kingussie were well worth their win, taking their goals well.

“We left out Greg Matheson, Drew Howie and Fraser Heath.

“Callum Cruden played the second half and Lorne MacKay just the last 10 minutes.”

15-year-old nets brace for Newtonmore in defeat

Joe Coyle, 15, scored his first and second goals for the Newtonmore senior team, but it wasn’t enough as second-placed Caberfeidh won 5-2 at the Eilan.

Craig Morrison blasted through the 30-goal barrier with a first half hat-trick, while Gavin McLauchlan and Cameron Grant got the others.

Newtonmore enjoyed plenty possession, but couldn’t convert it into goals.

Kyles Athletic travelled to Kinlochshiel without Roddy Macdonald, Will Cowie and Andrew King and had little answer to the west coast side, who won 6-1.

With Ali Nixon impressing, Archie MacRae grabbed a hat-trick, Keith MacRae added a double and John MacRae the other, all before James Pringle’s late consolation effort.

Bute moved off the bottom of the Mowi National Division at Oban Celtic’s expense as Iain McDonald and Josh Cowan earned a first league victory of the season, 2-0 against Col Glen.