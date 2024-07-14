Shinty: Another showpiece for Fort William as they beat Kilmallie to reach Balliemore Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Another showpiece for Fort William as they beat Kilmallie to reach Balliemore Cup final

Fort trounced their neighbours 6-1 to earn a cup final place - their second final of the season.

By Alasdair Bruce
A hat-trick for Fort William goalscorer Victor Smith. Image: Neil G Paterson.
A hat-trick for Fort William goalscorer Victor Smith. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Fort William reached their second cup final of the season, beating neighbours Kilmallie 6-1 in their Ferguson Transport and Shipping Balliemore Cup semi-final tie at the Canal Parks.

Victor Smith’s early opener was cancelled out by Martin Stewart, but Lachie Shaw added a first half double, before skipper Smith got his second.

Graham Campbell made it 5-1 just 10 minutes from time, with Smith completing his hat-trick at the death.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “I thought we played the tie very well with too many brilliant performances to mention – but Jack Fraser was outstanding.

“We missed the injured Craig MacDonald, while Cam Stephen was an unused substitute with a calf strain.

“We were also without Hamish Shaw, Ryan Boyle and Archie MacKinnon, which demonstrates the depth of our squad.”

Fort William’s Johnny Forster (right) with Liam Cameron (Kilmallie). Image: Neil G Paterson.

Fort will meet Glasgow Mid Argyll in the final at Spean Bridge at the end of the month.

The Glasgow side beat Inverness 4-0 at Taynuilt, with Finlay MacMillan’s double coming either side of Calum McLay’s brace – his second from the penalty spot.

Referee Alec MacVicar sent off Inverness keeper Dougie Rankin for a late swing.

Mowi Premiership strugglers Glenurquhart secure victory

If bottom side Glenurquhart are to be relegated from the Mowi Premiership, they showed they won’t go down without a fight by beating second-bottom Lochaber 3-0 at Blairbeg.

Alfie MacLead, Charlie MacLeod and Ryan Porter all scored in the first half to record a first league win of the season for their side.

Glen manager David Stewart said: “We were solid in defence, while the young boys upfront were outstanding. It was a great team effort.

“Hopefully we can pick up a few more points before season the ends.”

The defeat is a significant blow to Lochaber’s own survival chances.

Skye Camanachd manager Willie MacDonald masterminded a 2-1 win at Oban Camanachd, taking the Islanders to fourth place and virtually assuring their top-flight status.

Dan MacDonald played in Archie Millar for the opener, before Garry Lord levelled.

Skye’s John Gillies got in ahead of keeper Cammy Sutherland in the final minute to turn home a Jamie Gillies ball from the right.

It has been an impressive debut season for Skye boss MacDonald, who said: “We’ve had a couple of away games where we’ve performed well enough, but come home with nothing, so we’re delighted to take the points from a notoriously difficult venue.

“It’s just reward for all the hard work the boys have put in.”

Top-flight leaders Kingussie won 4-1 at Lovat.

Lovat’s Lewis Tawse cancelled out James Falconer’s opener, before Dylan Borthwick again made the difference for Kings with a hat-trick.

Boss Iain Borthwick praised his top scorer, saying: “Dylan is such a big asset, and he links up really well with Savio Genini.

“Ruaridh Anderson was brilliant, though – he was everywhere.”

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson added: “We battled well and played some nice shinty in spells, but Kingussie were well worth their win, taking their goals well.

“We left out Greg Matheson, Drew Howie and Fraser Heath.

“Callum Cruden played the second half and Lorne MacKay just the last 10 minutes.”

15-year-old nets brace for Newtonmore in defeat

Joe Coyle, 15, scored his first and second goals for the Newtonmore senior team, but it wasn’t enough as second-placed Caberfeidh won 5-2 at the Eilan.

Craig Morrison blasted through the 30-goal barrier with a first half hat-trick, while Gavin McLauchlan and Cameron Grant got the others.

Newtonmore enjoyed plenty possession, but couldn’t convert it into goals.

Kyles Athletic travelled to Kinlochshiel without Roddy Macdonald, Will Cowie and Andrew King and had little answer to the west coast side, who won 6-1.

With Ali Nixon impressing, Archie MacRae grabbed a hat-trick, Keith MacRae added a double and John MacRae the other, all before James Pringle’s late consolation effort.

Bute moved off the bottom of the Mowi National Division at Oban Celtic’s expense as Iain McDonald and Josh Cowan earned a first league victory of the season, 2-0 against Col Glen.

