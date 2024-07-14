Work at Dicey’s Bar on Elgin’s High Street and latest on former printing works transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Work at Dicey’s Bar on Elgin’s High Street and latest on former printing works transformation

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Dicey's Bar in Elgin. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson
Dicey's Bar in Elgin. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

The mystery of the sun’s disappearance in July has been at the front of everybody’s minds.

Flooding in Elgin.

Why not grab a cuppa and read this week’s planning roundup which is flooded with interesting plans.

This week, more work could take place at the former printing works on Elgin’s South Street with a new use on the horizon.

But first, we look at what’s happening at Dicey’s Bar in Elgin.

APPROVED: Work at Elgin town centre pub

In July 2006, Tony Blair was Prime Minister, Zidane’s World Cup final headbutt happened, and the Pirates of the Caribbean movie Dead Man’s Chest led the box office.

Tony Blair

Around the same time, owners of Dicey’s Bar were granted planning permission to give the first floor at 185C Elgin High Street a new purpose.

It was in the shape of a public house, having previously been an office.

Other work included in the approved plans was an extension and alterations to the ground floor.

Dicey’s Bar.

Now 18 years on, planning chiefs have approved Diceys Entertainment Limited’s application for a Certificate of Lawfulness.

The certificate has confirmed the consent remains live and therefore the change of use for the upper floor under the original permission is lawful.

This development comes as not all the works have been completed.

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Martin Archibald represented the Dicey’s Bar in the application.

The bar is known for live music and karaoke.

It opens on Friday and Saturday nights from 9pm to 2am.

SUBMITTED: More work at former Elgin printing works

The former printing works. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In January, the P&J revealed Jean Stalker wanted to turn part of a former printing works in the Elgin town centre into a hairdressing salon and beauty rooms.

Since 2011, the building at 31 South Street has lain vacant after Moravian Press left.

Floor plans included two salon spaces on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, on the first floor, two offices could be transformed into beauty treatment rooms.

Finally the attic space could be turned into more storage space on the second floor.

Our coverage of the plans.

Around four months ago, we revealed a planning application was not needed for the change of use to the building.

Meanwhile, planning permission was granted to replace all the windows and refurbishment of doors and painted black.

However a building warrant is awaiting approval for the £180,000 transformation.

What is the latest work proposed?

South Street in Elgin.

And now, Mrs Stalker wants to do more work on the building. 

This includes solar panels being installed and alterations to roof lights.

S Reid Design is representing her in the planning process.

Roof plan for solar panels.  Image: S Reid Design

SUBMITTED: Cost revealed for transformation of B-listed former distillery manager’s home

Managers house at the Coleburn Distillery.

Last November, Coleburn Distillery owners Dale and Mark Winchester were given listed building consent to alter and extend Manager’s House.

There will be a ground floor lounge and a separate dining room.

Meanwhile at first floor, there will be a family room with a balcony to enjoy views to the east.

A balcony will be added to the home.

According to a building warrant recently submitted, the alterations and extension at the house will cost around £131,254.

Colin Armstrong Architects is representing the brothers.

What is happening at Coleburn Distillery?

Coleburn Distillery pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

At the turn of the year, we visited Coleburn Distillery, south of Elgin, as they revealed exclusively to us how their ambitious vision to create a whisky resort was becoming a reality.

This was after years of work behind the scenes.

My coverage of work at Coleburn Distillery. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson

In January, we revealed planning chiefs had approved a building warrant for work to go-ahead to turn a unused piggery building into a bistro.

There will be seating inside and outside.

This will be the first part of the hospitality at the whisky resort.

Drawing of the Coleburn Distillery new bistro we previously revealed.

SUBMITTED: Next steps for glasshouse near Glen Grant Distillery’s garden

What the glasshouse could look like.

Last month, Campari Group were given the go-ahead to build a glasshouse just outside the Victorian Garden at the Glen Grant Distillery in Rothes.

The Victorian-style structure will be able to host up to 25 people within a lush green environment of exotic plants.

This space will support catering for day to day visitors and marketing events for the Campari Group.

Site where the glasshouse will be built..

It will continue the tradition of glasshouses and greenhouses within the distillery gardens dating back to the 1830’s.

The building takes inspiration from the glasshouse which was attached to the now demolished Glen Grant House.

Former glasshouse which used to be next to the now demolished Glen Grant House..

The former site of the house is now occupied by the car park and woodland.

All glasshouses at the distillery were removed in 1960s.

Another drawing impression of what the glasshouse could look like.

Now the Italian drinks industry company has lodged a building warrant for the substructure of the new glasshouse.

It also revealed the cost could be around £1,750,000.

In January, we first reported on the glasshouse plans.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups:

Conversation