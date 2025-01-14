Shinty: Lochaber stalwart on living with motor neurone disease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Lochaber stalwart on living with motor neurone disease

Lachlan Campbell played for Lochaber from 1992 to 2019, but is now battling the degenerative condition.

Lochaber's Lachlan Campbell (left) in action against Newtonmore in the 2012 MacTavish Cup final. Image: Neil Paterson.
By Alasdair Bruce

Lochaber stalwart Lachlan Campbell was always the fiercest competitor on the shinty field and he continues to display his battling qualities after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease just over three years ago.

Campbell broke into the Lochaber senior side as a 14-year-old in 1992 and played until 2019.

“My shinty career never got to where I wanted to be,” he said.

“There were a lot of epic failures, and I had high hopes of winning something significant, but it never quite happened.

“I did win North Division 1, the National Division and the Balliemore Cup on a few occasions and played for Scotland over three international games.

“I have fond memories of playing juvenile shinty with Glengarry, where we had a very successful spell under the late, great Ewan Cameron’s guidance. Not only did we win things, but the craic was brilliant.”

Lochaber’s Lachlan Campbell (right) in action against Lovat in the opening Premiership tie of 2013. Image; Neil Paterson.

‘I first noticed something wasn’t right in 2020’

Self-employed housebuilder Campbell’s life then changed, as he explained: “I first noticed something wasn’t right during mid-2020, but, in hindsight, there were signs as far back as 2015.

“It was 2020 when the real fear started as I began to realise that this wasn’t just something minor.

“I had brushed off a lot of the initial signs as just things that come with getting older.

“Weakness, dropping things, swaying whilst just standing still, that sort of thing.

“The penny finally dropped one night when I tried to speak, but my voice was totally unintelligible.

“It was a very scary as every time I tried to talk, it was the same, and you could see the others in our company looking on with concern.

“That’s when I realised there was something definitely wrong and I was diagnosed with MND on 15 December 2021.

“I’m one of the lucky ones – I’ve had three years since I was diagnosed, and a lot of people don’t get anywhere near that time, but I know I can’t keep working much longer in what is a manual labour job.”

Fundraising aims

Campbell continued: “I want to start a competition for prizes to raise funds, and I will give the majority of the profits to families who are struggling financially to deal with the MND disease.

“I know how difficult it is to keep working to pay the bills when you are suffering from this.

“I’ve already started a draw on my Facebook page for a bottle of Glenmorangie Grand Vintage Malt 1991.

“If this first raffle proves popular, I’m hoping to grow this as a frequent fundraiser with everyone’s help.”

The prize on offer is a 27-year-old bottle of Glenmorangie, which Lachlan says holds a recommended retail price of £650. The competitions will be called MND Prizes (Mind Not Defeated).

Campbell added: “I hope to get a website and social media presence up and running within the next six months ,but for now, the raffle can be viewed on my personal Facebook page.

“I also want to be careful with this as, moving forward, this will be my source of income, and I don’t want to feel I’m a charity case – so I’m being upfront and saying that not all profits will go to other families moving forward but the majority will. I hope the money raised can make peoples’ lives that bit easier.

“I’ve had a few ideas about how to do this and I want to respect people’s privacy.

“My worry is that pride might get in the way, and I might feel the same, which leads to transparency as I feel it’s important for people to see the money going to where I’m telling them it’s going.

“But if it came to it, sending the money anonymously might be the only way, but time will tell on that front.”

Tickets cost £5 each and details of how they can be purchased are on Lachlan Campbell’s Facebook page and have been shared by many shinty clubs offering their support.

 

Conversation