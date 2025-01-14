Ross County linked with Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson – with injury update on Staggies trio

Ross County are close to bolstering their defensive options ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup visit of Livingston.

The Staggies have been linked with Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson on loan until the end of the season.

The Pink Un, who cover the Canaries, have reported that the 22-year-old American youth international is in talks with the Dingwall outfit.

Tomkinson has made three first team appearances for Norwich, with previous loan spells at Stevenage and Bradford City.

The Staggies were left sweating over their defensive cover, after Kacper Lopata went off with a groin injury in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Celtic.

Lopata’s injury is not as bad as first feared, although he is expected to miss this weekend’s tie.

With central defensive options limited however, Staggies boss Don Cowie has revealed he is closing in on a third addition of the January window, following the arrivals of Nohan Kenneh and Kieran Phillips.

Cowie said: “We are light in that area – and we are looking to potentially strengthen in that area.

“We have got an agreement in place for a player – but until it has actually been signed it has not been confirmed yet.

“It’s someone that could be available for this week.”

Lopata injury not as bad as Staggies initially feared

Cowie is relieved Lopata will not face a lengthy absence, with the Polish defender having become an integral part of his backline since making the loan switch from Barnsley in the summer.

He added: “It’s positive – it’s not as bad as what we feared.

“I always fear when you see someone like Kacper coming off the pitch, because he will play through anything. He’s a warrior in terms of putting his body on the line.

“I think he has been sensible in coming off at the time. Maybe this week is too soon for him, but I would like to think for our next league game he should be available.

“He came in on Tuesday and he was wanting to get back out on the grass to see if he’s even better than what he feels.

“It’s up to me to just put the reins on him a little bit. It’s still only 72 hours since the game. We have to be sensible about that.

“We will see come Thursday how he is feeling – has he improved even more?

“We will then see if he’s available for this Saturday or not.”

Nightingale suffers injury setback

County’s defensive options have been further reduced by long-term injuries to Will Nightingale and Ricki Lamie, although the latter is working his way back to fitness following a spell of illness.

Cowie revealed on-loan AFC Wimbledon defender Nightingale has suffered a setback on his return from injury.

With the Englishman having made just four appearances since returning for a second loan spell, Cowie says discussions will be had with his parent club over the best way forward for the 29-year-old.

Cowie said: “Will has had a little bit of a setback. From this time last week, we were looking at Will coming into the group again in terms of full training, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

“It’s still early in terms of the setback he has had.

“I think we all recognise what Will brings when he is fit and available. Unfortunately, we have not had that enough.

“Those discussions will take place about how that looks moving forward. We would love to have him here, fit and fighting to be part of this group.

“For whatever reason he has been very unfortunate with injuries in his time at the club.

“Those conversations will take place, and we will see how that plays out.”

Laidlaw on road to recovery

In better news for the Dingwall outfit, Cowie revealed goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a knee injury.

Laidlaw was ruled out for up to 10 weeks on December 4, following a 5-0 loss against Celtic at Parkhead.

Cowie drafted in Jordan Amissah to deputise, with the former Sheffield United goalkeeper impressing in recent weeks, however the Staggies boss says 32-year-old Laidlaw is now back in training.

He added: “Ross is back on the grass, which has come quicker than we thought.

“To have Jordan, Jack Hamilton and now potentially Ross in the not too distant future competing bodes well for us.

“Any player recognises when someone is playing from the start and doing really well, that’s the challenge to try and get there in front of them.

“Goalkeeping is different because only one can play, but right now Jordan is doing extremely well and, I’m sure, is hoping to continue that.”