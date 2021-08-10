Duncan Shearer: Stephen Glass rode his luck with Aberdeen team selection gamble

He may have taken a calculated risk with his line-up but Stephen Glass’ bold team selection paid off as Aberdeen dug deep to earn a 2-1 win at Livingston on Sunday.

I was amazed when I saw not only six changes being made, but key players such as Scott Brown and Christian Ramirez dropping to the bench.

I struggle to recall any Aberdeen team which had the luxury to do that in the past and to try it at a notoriously tough away venue like Livingston was certainly brave, but Stephen got away with it thanks to Jack Mackenzie’s late winner.

There was no mystery to why he made so many changes. He had players needing match sharpness and others who have played almost every minute of every game so far. Add in a late return from Iceland following the 3-2 win at Breidablik in the Conference League and it’s not hard to see his thinking here.

But I wonder if the Aberdeen manager will be so quick to make as many changes as he did again. I don’t see it happening again for the Premier Sports Cup tie at Raith Rovers on Sunday and, should the Dons progress to the playoff of the Conference League, I expect a full strength team to run out at Tynecastle against Hearts on August 22.

But regardless, the changes all combined to a day of late drama at Livi with Mackenzie’s late winner sparking a mini pitch invasion from the Aberdeen fans.

I know it should be frowned upon and I certainly wouldn’t recommend anyone thinks it should be a weekly occurrence.

But considering it was the first away game in almost 18 months, some people were simply happy to be out of the house and, of course, with how late the winner came, I can fully understand it. It was a moment of unbridled joy and that’s what our game has missed more than anything in the Covid era – passion from the fans.

Caley Thistle strength in depth is encouraging

It is early days but the signs are looking very promising for Caley Thistle under Billy Dodds.

I was at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday to see the team put in a very good performance against a good side capped off by a fabulous goal from Roddy MacGregor.

With two clean sheets and two wins, one at a tough away venue, it all adds up to a solid start to the Championship for Doddsy and the players.

I know the Premier Sports Cup group stage was disappointing for the club, but a lot of teams use the group stages as competitive pre-season fixtures. You can win those early games comfortably, but struggle in your own league. The reverse seems to be happening at Caley Jags.

I liked what I saw from Manny Duku. He’s a big powerful unit and when the ball is played up to him it sticks there, which allows his team-mates to get up in support. It’s not celebrated, but without doubt it is a undervalued but vital part of the game.

What stood out to me on Saturday, however, was the bench. With players of the calibre of Aaron Doran, Billy Mckay and of course MacGregor on the bench, it augurs well.

Inverness need game changers for those days when it’s not quite going their way and they certainly had that on Saturday against Raith Rovers.

If I look for reasons as to why the club has fallen short of promotion in the last couple of years, the common trait for me has been too many draws.

That’s why those moments of magic like we saw on Saturday from MacGregor are so important. They turn a goalless draw into a narrow 1-0 win and come the end of the season they could be hugely significant.

Brittain could fit the bill for Brora

I’m sorry to see Steven Mackay go at Brora Rangers, but I can understand his reasons for stepping down.

Managing at part-time level is anything but a part-time job. It’s full-time, you are constantly making calls, speaking to directors, players and managers, all while trying to fit in your own full-time job.

Steven is working predominantly in the central belt these days, which makes the commute to Brora for training and matches a huge commitment.

He has been making noises for a while about the team needing to be stronger and Saturday’s 6-2 loss at Fraserburgh will have cemented that notion.

Perhaps he feels he cannot give the job the attention it needs and that is why he has decided to resign.

Craig Campbell has been asked to take charge in the interim and it will be interesting to see if the club brings in a new manager or gives it to Craig permanently.

I know Richie Foran is not looking for a return to football, but I wonder if someone such as Richie Brittain, who has been at Brora previously, would be keen on the job.

If the Highland League champions are looking at an external appointment, he would be on my shortlist for sure.