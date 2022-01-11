Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tennis: Former Aberdeen FC youth keeper wins North-East Scotland Indoor Championships men’s title

January 11, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Tennis Centre, Westburn Park, played host to the event,
Bearsden’s Scott Macaulay, seeded two, won the men’s singles title at the North-East Scotland Indoor Championships at Aberdeen Tennis Centre.

Macaulay’s thrilling final against number three seed Ben Hudson (Broughty Ferry) went the full distance.

The former Pittodrie youth keeper survived the loss of the second set to eventually prevail 6-4, 3-6, (10-7) after more than two hours of play.

The final of the women’s event was a more straightforward affair, with favourite Halle Pringle (David Lloyd Sunderland) proving too strong for Whitecraigs’ Zoe Moffat. The score was 6-1, 6-2.

The event was hit by several late Covid-related withdrawals including that of men’s top seed and former runner-up Patrick Young (Newlands).

RESULTS

MENS SINGLES 1ST ROUND – B. Struck (St. Andrews) bt I. Patchkoria (Cults) 6-2, 6-4; C. Fryer (David Lloyd Dundee) bt A. English (Perth) 6-1, 6-0; C. Michie (RGU) bt S. Martin (Rubislaw) 6-3, 7-5; E. McGinn (University of Stirling) bt K. Muzamal (King’s College) 6-0, 6-1; C. Strang (Inchyra) bt A. Adams (ATC) 6-4, 6-4; T. Chan (Merchiston Castle) bt B. Alnasser (King’s College) 6-1, 6-2; D. Gunn (Whitecraigs) bt O. Forbes (University of Stirling) 6-0, 6-2; B. Hine (Rubislaw) bt R. Sivarajan (Cults) 6-7, 6-3, (10-6); L. Gillespie (Rubislaw) bt O. Paterson (David Lloyd Aberdeen) 6-1, 6-1; A. Sitwell (St. Boswells) bt C. Cowie (Banchory) 6-2, 6-2; L. O’Brien (Hillhead) bt M. Kerswell (Rurhrieston Park) 6-1, 6-0; R. McLennan (Stirling) bt L. Duthie Gray (Edinburgh University) 7-6, 6-2; A. Grant (Rubislaw) bt G. Matthew (Cults) 6-1, 6-3; E. Mackenzie (Craiglockhart) bt F. Watters (Thorn Park) 3-6, 6-3, (12-10).

2ND ROUND – S. Macaulay (Bearsden) bt Grant 6-0, 6-0; O’Brien bt McLennan 6-3, 6-3; Mackenzie bt Chan 6-0. 6-2, McGinn bt Gillespie 1-6, 7-5, (11-9); B. Hudson (Broughty Ferry) bt Struck 6-3, 6-1; Sitwell bt Strang 6-1, 6-0; Fryer bt Hine 6-3, 6-3; Gunn bt Michie 7-5, 6-2.

QUARTER-FINALS – Mackenzie bt McGinn 6-2, 6-0; Macaulay bt O’Brien 7-5, 6-3; Fryer bt Gunn 6-3, 6-4; Hudson bt Sitwell 6-2, 6-3.

SEMI-FINALS – Macaulay bt Mackenzie 6-2, 1-6, (10-6); Hudson bt Fryer 7-5, 6-2.

FINAL – Macaulay bt 6-4, 3-6, (10-7).

WOMENS SINGLES – 1ST ROUND – L. Teffner (Aberdeen University) bt S. Smart (Cults) 6-0, 6-0.

QUARTER-FINALS – Z. Moffat (Whitecraigs) bt C. Gibb (Gleneagles) 6-1, 6-3; A. Hudson (Broughty Ferry) bt A. Gates (Cults) 6-4, 6-3; C. Ward (Giffnock) bt R. Thomson (Gleneagles) 6-4, 6-3; H. Pringle (David Lloyd Sunderland) bt Teffner 6-2, 6-1.

SEMI-FINALS – Moffat bt Ward 6-1, 4-1 ret; Pringle bt Hudson 6-0, 6-3.

FINAL – Pringle bt Moffat 6-1, 6-2.

