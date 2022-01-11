Tennis: Former Aberdeen FC youth keeper wins North-East Scotland Indoor Championships men’s title

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bearsden’s Scott Macaulay, seeded two, won the men’s singles title at the North-East Scotland Indoor Championships at Aberdeen Tennis Centre.

Macaulay’s thrilling final against number three seed Ben Hudson (Broughty Ferry) went the full distance.

The former Pittodrie youth keeper survived the loss of the second set to eventually prevail 6-4, 3-6, (10-7) after more than two hours of play.

The final of the women’s event was a more straightforward affair, with favourite Halle Pringle (David Lloyd Sunderland) proving too strong for Whitecraigs’ Zoe Moffat. The score was 6-1, 6-2.

The event was hit by several late Covid-related withdrawals including that of men’s top seed and former runner-up Patrick Young (Newlands).

RESULTS

MENS SINGLES 1ST ROUND – B. Struck (St. Andrews) bt I. Patchkoria (Cults) 6-2, 6-4; C. Fryer (David Lloyd Dundee) bt A. English (Perth) 6-1, 6-0; C. Michie (RGU) bt S. Martin (Rubislaw) 6-3, 7-5; E. McGinn (University of Stirling) bt K. Muzamal (King’s College) 6-0, 6-1; C. Strang (Inchyra) bt A. Adams (ATC) 6-4, 6-4; T. Chan (Merchiston Castle) bt B. Alnasser (King’s College) 6-1, 6-2; D. Gunn (Whitecraigs) bt O. Forbes (University of Stirling) 6-0, 6-2; B. Hine (Rubislaw) bt R. Sivarajan (Cults) 6-7, 6-3, (10-6); L. Gillespie (Rubislaw) bt O. Paterson (David Lloyd Aberdeen) 6-1, 6-1; A. Sitwell (St. Boswells) bt C. Cowie (Banchory) 6-2, 6-2; L. O’Brien (Hillhead) bt M. Kerswell (Rurhrieston Park) 6-1, 6-0; R. McLennan (Stirling) bt L. Duthie Gray (Edinburgh University) 7-6, 6-2; A. Grant (Rubislaw) bt G. Matthew (Cults) 6-1, 6-3; E. Mackenzie (Craiglockhart) bt F. Watters (Thorn Park) 3-6, 6-3, (12-10).

2ND ROUND – S. Macaulay (Bearsden) bt Grant 6-0, 6-0; O’Brien bt McLennan 6-3, 6-3; Mackenzie bt Chan 6-0. 6-2, McGinn bt Gillespie 1-6, 7-5, (11-9); B. Hudson (Broughty Ferry) bt Struck 6-3, 6-1; Sitwell bt Strang 6-1, 6-0; Fryer bt Hine 6-3, 6-3; Gunn bt Michie 7-5, 6-2.

QUARTER-FINALS – Mackenzie bt McGinn 6-2, 6-0; Macaulay bt O’Brien 7-5, 6-3; Fryer bt Gunn 6-3, 6-4; Hudson bt Sitwell 6-2, 6-3.

SEMI-FINALS – Macaulay bt Mackenzie 6-2, 1-6, (10-6); Hudson bt Fryer 7-5, 6-2.

FINAL – Macaulay bt 6-4, 3-6, (10-7).

WOMENS SINGLES – 1ST ROUND – L. Teffner (Aberdeen University) bt S. Smart (Cults) 6-0, 6-0.

QUARTER-FINALS – Z. Moffat (Whitecraigs) bt C. Gibb (Gleneagles) 6-1, 6-3; A. Hudson (Broughty Ferry) bt A. Gates (Cults) 6-4, 6-3; C. Ward (Giffnock) bt R. Thomson (Gleneagles) 6-4, 6-3; H. Pringle (David Lloyd Sunderland) bt Teffner 6-2, 6-1.

SEMI-FINALS – Moffat bt Ward 6-1, 4-1 ret; Pringle bt Hudson 6-0, 6-3.

FINAL – Pringle bt Moffat 6-1, 6-2.