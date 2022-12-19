Tennis hero Andy Murray never looked back after Aberdeen Cup success in 2005

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Tennis hero Andy Murray never looked back after Aberdeen Cup success in 2005

By Neil Drysdale
December 19, 2022, 1:00 pm Updated: December 19, 2022, 4:27 pm
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.

It seems a very long time ago, but Andy Murray has been part of the tennis landscape since he was a teenager, gaining applause from Sir Sean Connery at Wimbledon, and blazing an idiosyncratic trail.

Even before his appearances on Centre Court and his gradual elevation from a promising youngster on the junior circuit to a fully-fledged Grand Slam champion with three major victories, two Olympic gold medals, a Davis Cup success and the global No 1 ranking on his CV, the Dunblane maestro was being touted by his peers and even courted by other sports.

However, when the opportunity to play football at Ibrox presented itself, barely before he had entered his teens, the Scot preferred to concentrate on transforming himself into a lawn ranger, restlessly travelling the globe in pursuit of future conquests at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadow.

I recall meeting him at Craiglockhart in Edinburgh with his mother, Judy, who was rightly anxious about her son flying to the United States just a couple of weeks after the 9/11 atrocity in New York in 2001.

Andy Murray with the Aberdeen Cup in 2005.

But Murray, forever his own man, cussed, obstinate and determined to pursue his ambitions on the grand stage rather than be a big fish in a small pond, made the journey to the US and kept working away during these formative years with the philosophy that genius is an infinite capacity for taking pains.

And that same dedication to duty was in evidence when Murray appeared in Scotland v England events in 2005 and 2006, and tackled the likes of Greg Rusedski at the former Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

The contests were battles of Britain

In the same year that the Dunblane wunderkind rose from outside the world’s top 400 to 65, he competed in the Aberdeen Cup and impressed spectators with a sparkling variety of ground strokes and compelling determination to chase down every shot as if it was a matter of life and death.

The tournament had Scotland going toe-to-toe with their England rivals and was held twice in a bid to help attract the Davis Cup to Scotland: an ambition which was eventually realised when the event was held in Glasgow where battling brothers, Andy and Jamie, bowled over the Saltire-waving crowds.

Jamie, left, and Andy Murray, during a press conference for the Aberdeen Cup tennis event.

There were contests in both singles and doubles and male and female junior players also took part, with one women’s player on each of the teams.

Furthermore, with the exception of the ‘headline’ ties, between the two captains, Murray and Rusedski, the rubbers were only two sets long, with a tie-break subsequently used to decide the outcome.

And, in his first-ever meeting with Rusedski, the gangly 18-year-old defeated his older rival in the final to earn Scotland a 4½ to 2½ win.

Murray never looked back after that

It was a genuine changing of the guard moment, and, during the next couple of years, Murray was gaining the upper hand over Tim Henman as well and inexorably taking his place at the summit of British tennis.

Even at that stage, his desire and hunger, allied to his prodigious talent and tenacity in chasing a ball into the Twilight Zone if it was required, stamped him out as a genuine international-class performer.

And his coach, Leon Smith, was understandably delighted with the manner in which Murray was making the transition from aspirant to achiever.

He can be as good as he wants to be

Smith, by no means one of life’s cock-eyed optimists, was effervescent when he talked about Murray’s potential to lock horns in the future with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovik.

“How good can he be? Well, there is simply no reason why he can’t be a match for the very best,” said Smith. “The most important point is that Andrew himself accepts that he is currently on the steepest kind of learning curve in an ultra-competitive environment. The great thing is it doesn’t faze him.”

Andy Murray playing against Greg Rusedski in the final match of the night to give Scotland Aberdeen Cup victory in 2005.

That much was obvious to those who followed his progress. Murray positively thrived on the no-pain, no-gain mindset, seemed immune to the tedium of enduring a diet of airport-and-hotel-room check-ins and, perhaps most crucially, was in full possession of an ingrained belief in his own abilities.

No wonder he was the subject of so much positive attention from his fellow Scots, who appreciated that, whenever he was digging himself out of scrapes and predicaments, the scale of Murray’s rage could be terrifying.

And he also had the knack for living up to P G Wodehouse’s famous assertion that it was never difficult to distinguish between a Scotsman with a grievance and a ray of sunshine.

Professionalism was in his DNA

He said in 2005: “In plain terms, this isn’t supposed to be fun. No, this is my job, my business for the next 10 or 15 years and I have to be 100% professional in my attitude because the rivalry out there, particularly from the old Eastern bloc nations is incredible.

Andy Murray talks with Greg Rusedski after beating him in the final match of the night to give Scotland victory.

“Basically, I have noticed that their players have this tremendous hunger and desire to succeed and a lot of that is down to the fact they simply don’t enjoy the type of luxuries which we take for granted in Britain.

“It stares you in the face and the only way to beat these guys is to be as aggressive and as much of a perfectionist as you can possibly can be.”

The 2006 event was a damp squib

If the inaugural Aberdeen Cup was a success in showcasing the prowess of the Murray brothers, there was nothing uplifting about the 2006 tournament.

On the plus side, Scotland successfully defended their title at the AECC, but this only happened amid trenchant criticism from Andy about the quality of the court surface and what he regarded as inflated ticket prices.

Greg Rusedski, left, and Andy Murray after Scotland won their second Aberdeen Cup at the old AECC in 2006.

The 19-year-old steered his compatriots to a second title as the home side thrashed England 6½-1. But Murray, who was suffering from a persistent ankle problem, questioned the state of the Aberdeen facilities.

“The court is dangerous to play on,” he said. “It’s slippy and the line judges are very close to the back, so I could have quite easily twisted my ankle.”

Battle of the Brits set up in December

Andy Murray’s more recent battles with injury have been one of the titanic struggles from any Scottish competitor. Knock him down and up he bounces. Give him a gloomy prognosis and watch him make the medics eat their words.

He’s the human embodiment of Zebedee from the Magic Roundabout and has battled his way back into the world’s top-50 men’s singles rankings during the 2022 season.

But, while his resolve over the past few years has been admirable, there is a sense that the clock is ticking on his professional career and it could be that, just as he began to create magic in Aberdeen, he will bid adieu to his fanbase in the same city.

That’s because the Battle of the Brits is coming to the P&J Live on December 21 and 22, where the Murrays will be joined – in front of a substantial number of spectators – by the likes of British No 1 Dan Evans, Jack Draper, and two of the world’s current best doubles players in Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury.

He’s one of Scotland’s greatest stars

Sometimes, a sports personality’s influence on his domain can be overstated.

Yet it’s impossible to downplay the impact which Andy Murray has made, boosted by his brother and his indefatigable mother, Judy, all of whom have grabbed the sport by the scruff of the neck in the last two decades.

Judy Murray is working hard to get more young Scots playing tennis.

If there are any more tilts at Grand Slam titles in the future, it will be another coup for a fellow who has transcended any number of obstacles. Indeed, it’s difficult to think of another individual who has shattered so many stereotypes.

In essence, he is British tennis for the 21st century, as immutably linked to the game as Frank Sinatra was with My Way or Clint Eastwood with Dirty Harry.

And it’s appropriate for somebody who has graced Aberdeen in the past and will do so again this winter that he has a granite streak all his own.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Past Times

A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
GALLERY: Wonderful memories with our animals through the decades
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
When Stonehaven hosted Scotland's biggest Hogmanay party outside Edinburgh
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
Did you party with the best of them at the Inverness Red Hot Highland…
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
'They travel from hundreds of miles away': How Fraserburgh's Wimpy remains a nostalgic favourite
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
In pictures: Celebrating the magic of Stonehaven's Great Balls of Fire
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
Sharpen your elbows: A look back at Boxing Day sales in Aberdeen
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
GALLERY: Jingle all the way through the years with these festive Aberdeen photos
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
GALLERY: Cherished family memories through the decades - Dons fans travelling to Sweden, first…
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
How well do YOU know what Aberdeen was like 50 years ago? Take our…

Most Read

1
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Andy Murray never looked back after beating Greg Rusedski back in 2005 in Aberdeen.
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented