Move over Mariah – Highland band Tide Lines take number two slot in download charts

It is something that every musician dreams of – a Christmas number one.

And for one hard working Highland band, Tide Lines, and Scottish singer Nati Dreddd, the dream may come true with chart topper This Christmas Time.

The band have got off to a great start with the song at number two in the download charts.

The song does not disappoint.

It has it all – a melody you’ll be singing along. Add to that a snare drum, a cool key change and the brilliant voice of Robert Robertson, who hails from Roy Bridge.

The song itself speaks of longing to be home for Christmas, and being in the city.

WOW! 😮 Thank you to all the iTunes downloaders! Our Christmas song with Nati is OUT NOW and available EVERYWHERE.

👉 https://t.co/tyYgMqFO1P pic.twitter.com/QZcU7yq4wz — Tide Lines (@wearetidelines) December 21, 2022

Sitting at the top of the chart is Mariah Carey with All I Want for Christmas is You, with Leona Lewis in the number three slot with One More Sleep.

Tide Lines’ drummer is Ross Wilson from Bunessan on Mull.

The now Glasgow-based band was formed in 2016, after a successful time in fellow West Coast band Skipinnish -with Robertson co-writing trad anthem Walking on the Waves.

On social media, the band simply thanked everyone who had downloaded the tune, and said: “Wow”.