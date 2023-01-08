Tennis: Bruce Strachan and Sorcha Caves triumph at North East Indoor Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Bruce Strachan, now playing for Edinburgh club Barnton Park, lifted the men’s singles title for the second time in the North East Indoor Championships at Aberdeen Tennis Centre.

The 2019 champion and favourite defeated third seed Jed Alexander (University of Stirling) 6-3, 6-1 to clinch the trophy.

Strachan had survived a scare in the last eight, being pushed all the way by Merchiston Castle’s Euan Mackenzie before progressing in the tie-break, the score 6-2, 5-7, 10-6.

The women’s trophy went to Sorcha Caves (Newlands) who, after knocking out the defending champion Halle Pringle (DL Sunderland) in the semi-finals, saw her final opponent Zoe Moffat (Giffnock), the No.2 seed forced to retire in the second set with a shoulder injury when she was 4-0 down, having taken the opener.

Meanwhile, Freddie Mailer (Gleneagles) lifted the boys 16 and under singles title with a straight sets final victory over the unseeded Jay Sivarajan (David Lloyd Aberdeen) who had earlier eliminated the favourite Calum Stevenson.

The girls’ trophy went to Bellfield Park’s Chloe Sanderson, who edged out the top seed Linsey Campbell-Morrison (Hillhead) 4-2, 0-4, 10-8 in a tense final after ending the hopes of second seed Jessica Currie (Cults) 4-3(5), 1-4, 11-9 in the last four.

RESULTS

MEN’S SINGLES – First round:

F. Watters (Thorn Park) bt J. Miller (Rubislaw) 6-4, 6-1; D. Killean (Lundin SC) bt K. Muzamal (DL Aberdeen) 6-1, 6-0; P. Young (Newlands) bt G. Matthew (DL Aberdeen) 6-0, 6-0; J. Mullan (RGU) bt J. Leyni (Rubislaw) 6-4, 6-0; J. Alexander (University of Stirling) bt L. Nisbet (Merchiston Castle) 7-6(11), 6-4; M. McLaren (Hillhead) bt S. Friel (Queen’s Park) 6-4, 6-1; L. Gillespie (St. Andrews) bt B. O’Mara (Arbroath) 6-1, 6-4; L. Paciello (ATC) bt B. Hine (Rubislaw) 6-1, 6-0; O. Anderson (University of Stirling) bt S. Martin (Rubislaw) 7-6(5), 6-2; J. Deveney (Hillhead) bt A. English (Perth) 6-4, 6-2.

Second round: B. Strachan (Barnton Park) bt C. Strang (Inchyra) 6-0, 6-0; B. Hudson (Giffnock) bt Watters 6-3, 6-0; B. Hudson (Giffnock) bt Watters 6-3, 6-0; C. Fryer (DL Dundee) bt Killean 6-4, 4-6, 11-9; E. Mackenzie (Merchiston Castle) bt D. Middleton (Cheam) 7-6(6), 6-3; Alexander bt Mullan 6-2, 6-2; Deveney bt Anderson 6-1, 6-1; McLaren bt Young 6-4, 6-3; Paciello bt Gillespie 7-5, 6-3.

Quarter-finals: Alexander bt McLaren 7-6(2), 5-2 ret; Paciello bt Deveney 6-1, 3-6, 10-8; Strachan bt Mackenzie 6-2, 5-7, 10-6; Hudson bt Fryer 7-5, 6-1.

Semi-finals: Strachan bt Hudson 6-3, 6-3; Alexander bt Paciello 6-2, 6-3.

Final: Strachan bt Alexander 6-3, 6-1.

WOMEN’S SINGLES

First round: V. Kamate (Cults) bt S. Buzzigoli (DL Bushey) 6-2, 4-6, 11-9; H. Sheeran-Hall (University of Stirling) bt L. Campbell-Morrison (Hillhead) 6-4, 6-2; A. Varty (Blackhall) bt N. Grogan (Gleneagles) 6-0, 6-1; Z. Moffat (Giffnock) bt R. McGill (Blackhall) 6-1, 6-1; A. Chadalawada (ATC) bt O. Mcguire (Giffnock) 6-4, 6-1; A. McKnight (Newlands) bt A. Hudson (Broughty Ferry) 7-6(4), 6-4; S. Caves (Newlands) bt S. Smart (Cults) 6-0, 6-2.

Quarter-finals: H. Pringle (DL Sunderland) bt McKnight 6-4, 6-2; Caves bt Chadalawada 6-2, 6-4; Varty bt Sheeran-Hall 6-4, 6-1; Moffa tbt Kamate 6-0, 6-2.

Semi-finals: Caves bt Pringle 6-4, 6-1; Moffat bt Varty 6-4, 6-4.

Final: Caves bt Moffat 3-6, 4-0 ret.

BOYS SINGLES 16 & UNDER

First round: J. Sivarajan (David Lloyd Aberdeen) bt C. Macaulay (Milngavie) 4-0, 4-0; D. Tibbetts (Stonehaven) bt F. Roy (Cults) 4-0, 4-0; C. Westwood (Cults) bt B. Li (Rubislaw) 4-3(5), 2-4, 11-9.

Quarter-finals: L. Warner (Stonehaven) bt B. Currie (Cults) 4-1, 3-4(6), 10-3; Sivarajan bt C. Stevenson (LTA) 4-2, 4-0; Tibbetts bt C. Mckechnie (Rubislaw) 4-0, 4-3(3); F. Mailer (Gleneagles) bt Westwood 4-0, 4-0.

Semi-finals: Sivarajan bt Warner 3-4(0), 4-3(4), 11-9; Mailer bt Tibbetts 4-3(4), 4-1.

Final: Mailer bt Sivarajan 4-2, 4-2.

GIRLS SINGLES 16 & UNDER

Quarter-finals: R. Kirsten (Wormit) bt M. Ryder (Northern) 4-3(5), 4-2; C. Sanderson (Bellfield Park) bt K. Cameron (Rubislaw) 4-0, 4-2; J. Currie (Cults) bt E. Topping (Dumfries) 4-0, 4-1; L. Campbell-Morrison (Hillhead) w.o. M. Ralph (Elgin) scr.

Semi-finals: Campbell-Morrison bt Kirsten 4-1, 4-3(3); Sanderson bt Currie 4-3(5), 1-4, 11-9.

Final: Sanderson bt Campbell-Morrison 4-2, 0-4, 10-8.