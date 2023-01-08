Tennis: Bruce Strachan and Sorcha Caves triumph at North East Indoor Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tennis: Bruce Strachan and Sorcha Caves triumph at North East Indoor Championships

By Reporter
January 8, 2023, 4:45 pm
From left: men's runner up Jed Alexander, men's winner Bruce Strachan, women's winner Sorcha Caves and women's runner up Zoe Moffat. Iimage: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
From left: men's runner up Jed Alexander, men's winner Bruce Strachan, women's winner Sorcha Caves and women's runner up Zoe Moffat. Iimage: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s Bruce Strachan, now playing for Edinburgh club Barnton Park, lifted the men’s singles title for the second time in the North East Indoor Championships at Aberdeen Tennis Centre.

The 2019 champion and favourite defeated third seed Jed Alexander (University of Stirling) 6-3, 6-1 to clinch the trophy.

Strachan had survived a scare in the last eight, being pushed all the way by Merchiston Castle’s Euan Mackenzie before progressing in the tie-break, the score 6-2, 5-7, 10-6.

The women’s trophy went to Sorcha Caves (Newlands) who, after knocking out the defending champion Halle Pringle (DL Sunderland) in the semi-finals, saw her final opponent Zoe Moffat (Giffnock), the No.2 seed forced to retire in the second set with a shoulder injury when she was 4-0 down, having taken the opener.

Meanwhile, Freddie Mailer (Gleneagles) lifted the boys 16 and under singles title with a straight sets final victory over the unseeded Jay Sivarajan (David Lloyd Aberdeen) who had earlier eliminated the favourite Calum Stevenson.

The girls’ trophy went to Bellfield Park’s Chloe Sanderson, who edged out the top seed Linsey Campbell-Morrison (Hillhead) 4-2, 0-4, 10-8 in a tense final after ending the hopes of second seed Jessica Currie (Cults) 4-3(5), 1-4, 11-9 in the last four.

Men’s winner Bruce Strachan in action. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Women’s winner Sorcha Caves from Newlands Tennis Club. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.

RESULTS

MEN’S SINGLES – First round:

F. Watters (Thorn Park) bt J. Miller (Rubislaw) 6-4, 6-1; D. Killean (Lundin SC) bt K. Muzamal (DL Aberdeen) 6-1, 6-0; P. Young (Newlands) bt G. Matthew (DL Aberdeen) 6-0, 6-0; J. Mullan (RGU) bt J. Leyni (Rubislaw) 6-4, 6-0; J. Alexander (University of Stirling) bt L. Nisbet (Merchiston Castle) 7-6(11), 6-4; M. McLaren (Hillhead) bt S. Friel (Queen’s Park) 6-4, 6-1; L. Gillespie (St. Andrews) bt B. O’Mara (Arbroath) 6-1, 6-4; L. Paciello (ATC) bt B. Hine (Rubislaw) 6-1, 6-0; O. Anderson (University of Stirling) bt S. Martin (Rubislaw) 7-6(5), 6-2; J. Deveney (Hillhead) bt A. English (Perth) 6-4, 6-2.

Second round: B. Strachan (Barnton Park) bt C. Strang (Inchyra) 6-0, 6-0; B. Hudson (Giffnock) bt Watters 6-3, 6-0; B. Hudson (Giffnock) bt Watters 6-3, 6-0; C. Fryer (DL Dundee) bt Killean 6-4, 4-6, 11-9; E. Mackenzie (Merchiston Castle) bt D. Middleton (Cheam) 7-6(6), 6-3; Alexander bt Mullan 6-2, 6-2; Deveney bt Anderson 6-1, 6-1; McLaren bt Young 6-4, 6-3; Paciello bt Gillespie 7-5, 6-3.

Quarter-finals: Alexander bt McLaren 7-6(2), 5-2 ret; Paciello bt Deveney 6-1, 3-6, 10-8; Strachan bt Mackenzie 6-2, 5-7, 10-6; Hudson bt Fryer 7-5, 6-1.

Semi-finals: Strachan bt Hudson 6-3, 6-3; Alexander bt Paciello 6-2, 6-3.

Final: Strachan bt Alexander 6-3, 6-1.

WOMEN’S SINGLES

First round: V. Kamate (Cults) bt S. Buzzigoli (DL Bushey) 6-2, 4-6, 11-9; H. Sheeran-Hall (University of Stirling) bt L. Campbell-Morrison (Hillhead) 6-4, 6-2; A. Varty (Blackhall) bt N. Grogan (Gleneagles) 6-0, 6-1; Z. Moffat (Giffnock) bt R. McGill (Blackhall) 6-1, 6-1; A. Chadalawada (ATC) bt O. Mcguire (Giffnock) 6-4, 6-1; A. McKnight (Newlands) bt A. Hudson (Broughty Ferry) 7-6(4), 6-4; S. Caves (Newlands) bt S. Smart (Cults) 6-0, 6-2.

Quarter-finals: H. Pringle (DL Sunderland) bt McKnight 6-4, 6-2; Caves bt Chadalawada 6-2, 6-4; Varty bt Sheeran-Hall 6-4, 6-1; Moffa tbt Kamate 6-0, 6-2.

Semi-finals: Caves bt Pringle 6-4, 6-1; Moffat bt Varty 6-4, 6-4.

Final: Caves bt Moffat 3-6, 4-0 ret.

BOYS SINGLES 16 & UNDER

First round: J. Sivarajan (David Lloyd Aberdeen) bt C. Macaulay (Milngavie) 4-0, 4-0; D. Tibbetts (Stonehaven) bt F. Roy (Cults) 4-0, 4-0; C. Westwood (Cults) bt B. Li (Rubislaw) 4-3(5), 2-4, 11-9.

Quarter-finals: L. Warner (Stonehaven) bt B. Currie (Cults) 4-1, 3-4(6), 10-3; Sivarajan bt C. Stevenson (LTA) 4-2, 4-0; Tibbetts bt C. Mckechnie (Rubislaw) 4-0, 4-3(3); F. Mailer (Gleneagles) bt Westwood 4-0, 4-0.

Semi-finals: Sivarajan bt Warner 3-4(0), 4-3(4), 11-9; Mailer bt Tibbetts 4-3(4), 4-1.

Final: Mailer bt Sivarajan 4-2, 4-2.

GIRLS SINGLES 16 & UNDER

Quarter-finals: R. Kirsten (Wormit) bt M. Ryder (Northern) 4-3(5), 4-2; C. Sanderson (Bellfield Park) bt K. Cameron (Rubislaw) 4-0, 4-2; J. Currie (Cults) bt E. Topping (Dumfries) 4-0, 4-1; L. Campbell-Morrison (Hillhead) w.o. M. Ralph (Elgin) scr.

Semi-finals: Campbell-Morrison bt Kirsten 4-1, 4-3(3); Sanderson bt Currie 4-3(5), 1-4, 11-9.

Final: Sanderson bt Campbell-Morrison 4-2, 0-4, 10-8.

