Strictly’s Brendan Cole thanks Aberdeen for being ‘amazing’ and supporting local theatre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After receiving an “overwhelming reaction” at this year’s pantomime Peter Pan, Strictly star Brendan Cole has thanked Aberdeen crowds.

The famous ballroom dancer, known for his time on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, played Captain Hook in this year’s pantomime.

While the star appears to have thoroughly enjoyed his on stage experience, he was also moved by a trip to Royal Aberdeen’s Children Hospital.

There, he and the cast spread some Christmas cheer and handed out gifts.

He also got involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal and urged people to help donate food to those struggling.

Enjoys playing the baddie

Falling in love with Doric for the first time and also his character, Mr Cole expressed how much he enjoyed his time in Aberdeen and loved playing “the bad boy” on social media.

In the post, he stated: “I love my job.

“Twice a day I get to play the bad boy (again) and entertain well over 2,000 people over the two shows who have all come out to have a great time and support their local theatre.

“It’s been an overwhelming reaction and the fantastic cast I’ve shared the stage with have been amazing. What a talented bunch.”

He went on to thank those involved with the show and all who had sent encouraging messages throughout.

The last performance for the pantomime is scheduled for today and then Mr Cole added: “It’s back to being plain old me.”