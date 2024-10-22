New homes in Kinion Heights are ready for you to move in this autumn

Imagine stepping out your very own front door and greeting the day, waving to your neighbours, admiring the picturesque street views and even glimpsing lush countryside in the distance. With new homes available in Kinion Heights, your dream is even closer to becoming a reality.

A peaceful and well-placed paradise – Kinion Heights

Welcome to a peaceful and well-placed slice of paradise – this is Kinion Heights. With its views and connections to both the city and countryside, Kinion Heights offers the best of both worlds. A mere 10-minute drive from key locations like the Bridge of Don, Dyce, Kingswells and Westhill, your daily commute can be quick and stress-free. Moreover, the proximity to the Airport and AWPR opens up a world of travel possibilities, making getaways and business trips a breeze.

For those seeking to escape the hustle and bustle, Kinion Heights not only connects you to the city, but to nature as well. Outdoor enthusiasts will find solace in the lush surroundings that Kinion Heights calls home. Only six miles from Aberdeen city centre, this stunning development is a sanctuary set against the backdrop of the majestic countryside. With landmarks like the River Don, Persley Walled Garden, and Brimmond Country Park just moments away, every day is an opportunity to reconnect with nature.

Step inside the Raeburn Show Home by Bancon Homes

If you want to come see for yourself, visit the Bancon Homes show home in Kinion Heights. You’ll get a feel for Kinion Heights as well as the high quality that comes standard with all Bancon Homes.

When you move into a new build home by Bancon Homes, you won’t just be treated to pristine and effortlessly elegant interiors, you’ll be greeted with high-specification and high quality appliances that will make you feel like you’re living the luxe life.

Final plots available in 2024

The new homes available in Kinion Heights are:

The Thistle: The Thistle semi-detached home is an ideal choice for couples or young families, featuring a bright, open-concept Symphony dining kitchen with ample space and French doors leading to a private rear garden. The spacious living room is accentuated by full-height windows, enhancing the home’s airy feel. Upstairs, enjoy three generous bedrooms, one with fitted wardrobes

The Birch: The Birch is a four bedroom detached home offering a Symphony kitchen with a spacious dining area, premium appliances, and a breakfast bar. Bright family and living rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows. Upstairs, the master suite boasts an en-suite, fitted wardrobes, and a Juliet balcony, while additional bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom ensure ample space for all.

The Rosehill: The Rosehill, a chic four bedroom detached home, boasts an open-concept Symphony kitchen, perfect for entertaining, and a living room with striking full-height windows. A private study enhances the home’s functionality. Upstairs features a master bedroom with an en-suite and built-in wardrobes, a family bathroom with Porcelanosa tiles, and ample storage. Landscaped gardens, a paved driveway and a detached garage complete this stylish sanctuary.

The Larch: This four bedroom detached home boasts an open-concept Symphony kitchen with integrated appliances, ample storage, and French doors that open to a private garden. The living room, with its storage options, complements the home’s functional elegance. Upstairs, the master bedroom features a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite with Porcelanosa tiling. Three additional spacious bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom ensure comfort.

The Cairnfield: The Cairnfield is a three bedroom semi-detached or detached home which offers a blend of elegance and practicality. Enjoy an open concept dining area with a Symphony kitchen and premium appliances, a light-filled living area, French doors to the garden, and an integral garage. Upstairs, the master bedroom features an en-suite and fitted wardrobes. There are two additional bedrooms and family bathroom.

The Raeburn: The Raeburn is a four bedroom detached home that elegantly combines space and style. A bright living room overlooks the front garden, while the open-concept family/dining area, featuring a Symphony kitchen, is an ideal space for entertaining. The master bedroom, with fitted wardrobes and an en-suite, offers a personal retreat, complemented by three additional bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom.

New homes in Kinion Heights come as standard with a plethora of high-specification features, such as but not limited to:

Outside tap

Solar panels

Timber fencing

Landscaped front gardens

Oak finished internal doors and stair banisters

Fitted wardrobes in main bedroom

Chrome heated towel rails

Downlighters in kitchens and bathrooms

Symphony Kitchens

Integrated appliances

Exclusive offers by Bancon Homes for Kinion Heights

Bancon Homes aims to make your move work for you rather than making you work for your move. That’s why they offer a range of exclusive offers and incentives, tailored to your needs, to help make your dream home a reality.

Speak to sales consultant Alison at Kinion Heights and you can enquire about:

Part Exchange

LBTT Paid

Mortgage Deposit Contribution

Free flooring and turf

New homes in Kinion Heights are ready to move in as soon as this autumn.

To learn more about the fantastic new homes in Kinion Heights by Bancon Homes, visit its website and enquire today.