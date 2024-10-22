New homes in Kinion Heights are ready for you to move in this autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Uncategorised

New homes in Kinion Heights are ready for you to move in this autumn

Discover the perfect blend of comfort and convenience in this thriving community.

In partnership with Bancon Homes
With a range of tailor-made offers and high-specification finishes, these new homes in Kinion Heights are perfect for upsizers, downsizers and anyone looking for a fresh start.
Imagine stepping out your very own front door and greeting the day, waving to your neighbours, admiring the picturesque street views and even glimpsing lush countryside in the distance. With new homes available in Kinion Heights, your dream is even closer to becoming a reality.

Discover Bancon Homes, a leading property developer known for creating high-quality, energy-efficient homes in Scotland. Explore their innovative designs, commitment to sustainability, and dedication to customer satisfaction.

A peaceful and well-placed paradise – Kinion Heights

Welcome to a peaceful and well-placed slice of paradise – this is Kinion Heights. With its views and connections to both the city and countryside, Kinion Heights offers the best of both worlds. A mere 10-minute drive from key locations like the Bridge of Don, Dyce, Kingswells and Westhill, your daily commute can be quick and stress-free. Moreover, the proximity to the Airport and AWPR opens up a world of travel possibilities, making getaways and business trips a breeze.

For those seeking to escape the hustle and bustle, Kinion Heights not only connects you to the city, but to nature as well. Outdoor enthusiasts will find solace in the lush surroundings that Kinion Heights calls home. Only six miles from Aberdeen city centre, this stunning development is a sanctuary set against the backdrop of the majestic countryside. With landmarks like the River Don, Persley Walled Garden, and Brimmond Country Park just moments away, every day is an opportunity to reconnect with nature.

Step inside the Raeburn Show Home by Bancon Homes

If you want to come see for yourself, visit the Bancon Homes show home in Kinion Heights. You’ll get a feel for Kinion Heights as well as the high quality that comes standard with all Bancon Homes.

When you move into a new build home by Bancon Homes, you won’t just be treated to pristine and effortlessly elegant interiors, you’ll be greeted with high-specification and high quality appliances that will make you feel like you’re living the luxe life.

Final plots available in 2024

Interior of living room of a home in Kinion Heights.
Homes in Kinion Heights are well-appointed and effortlessly luxurious.

The new homes available in Kinion Heights are:

The Thistle: The Thistle semi-detached home is an ideal choice for couples or young families, featuring a bright, open-concept Symphony dining kitchen with ample space and French doors leading to a private rear garden. The spacious living room is accentuated by full-height windows, enhancing the home’s airy feel. Upstairs, enjoy three generous bedrooms, one with fitted wardrobes

The Birch: The Birch is a four bedroom detached home offering a Symphony kitchen with a spacious dining area, premium appliances, and a breakfast bar. Bright family and living rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows. Upstairs, the master suite boasts an en-suite, fitted wardrobes, and a Juliet balcony, while additional bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom ensure ample space for all.

The Rosehill: The Rosehill, a chic four bedroom detached home, boasts an open-concept Symphony kitchen, perfect for entertaining, and a living room with striking full-height windows. A private study enhances the home’s functionality. Upstairs features a master bedroom with an en-suite and built-in wardrobes, a family bathroom with Porcelanosa tiles, and ample storage. Landscaped gardens, a paved driveway and a detached garage complete this stylish sanctuary.

The Larch: This four bedroom detached home boasts an open-concept Symphony kitchen with integrated appliances, ample storage, and French doors that open to a private garden. The living room, with its storage options, complements the home’s functional elegance. Upstairs, the master bedroom features a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite with Porcelanosa tiling. Three additional spacious bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom ensure comfort.

The Cairnfield: The Cairnfield is a three bedroom semi-detached or detached home which offers a blend of elegance and practicality. Enjoy an open concept dining area with a Symphony kitchen and premium appliances, a light-filled living area, French doors to the garden, and an integral garage. Upstairs, the master bedroom features an en-suite and fitted wardrobes. There are two additional bedrooms and family bathroom.

The Raeburn: The Raeburn is a four bedroom detached home that elegantly combines space and style. A bright living room overlooks the front garden, while the open-concept family/dining area, featuring a Symphony kitchen, is an ideal space for entertaining. The master bedroom, with fitted wardrobes and an en-suite, offers a personal retreat, complemented by three additional bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom.

Attention to detail is never lacking with a new home by Bancon Homes.

New homes in Kinion Heights come as standard with a plethora of high-specification features, such as but not limited to:

  • Outside tap
  • Solar panels
  • Timber fencing
  • Landscaped front gardens
  • Oak finished internal doors and stair banisters
  • Fitted wardrobes in main bedroom
  • Chrome heated towel rails
  • Downlighters in kitchens and bathrooms
  • Symphony Kitchens
  • Integrated appliances
Kitchen.
Your new home in Kinion Heights will come readily equipped with integrated appliances.

Exclusive offers by Bancon Homes for Kinion Heights

Bancon Homes aims to make your move work for you rather than making you work for your move. That’s why they offer a range of exclusive offers and incentives, tailored to your needs, to help make your dream home a reality.

Speak to sales consultant Alison at Kinion Heights  and you can enquire about:

  • Part Exchange
  • LBTT Paid
  • Mortgage Deposit Contribution
  • Free flooring and turf

New homes in Kinion Heights are ready to move in as soon as this autumn.

To learn more about the fantastic new homes in Kinion Heights by Bancon Homes, visit its website and enquire today.

