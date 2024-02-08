Flu levels up 89% from start of year as patient numbers hit new winter high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Flu levels up 89% from start of year as patient numbers hit new winter high

By Press Association
Flu infections this year are surging at a later point than last winter (Joe GIddens/PA)
Flu infections this year are surging at a later point than last winter (Joe GIddens/PA)

The number of flu patients in hospital in England has hit a new winter high and has nearly doubled since the start of the year, figures indicate.

An average of 2,478 people were in hospital each day last week with flu, including 106 in critical care beds, according to NHS England.

The total is up 11% from 2,226 the previous week and up 89% from the beginning of January.

HEALTH NHS Flu
(PA Graphics)

Flu infections this year are surging at a later point than last winter, when cases peaked at Christmas and then fell rapidly – although last’s year outbreak saw hospital numbers top 5,000, in what was the worst flu season in the UK for a decade.

This year’s outbreak has yet to see patient figures reach a similar level.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England national medical director, said the continuing rise in flu cases showed that “winter pressures continue to hit the NHS hard”.

(PA Graphics)

The latest figures for seasonal viruses also indicate that norovirus cases have dropped, with an average of 568 adult hospital beds filled in the week to February 4 by people with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms.

This is down 17% week-on-week from 688 beds, which was the highest so far this winter.

An average of 3,563 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 were in hospital last week, down 11% from 3,983 the previous week and 16% below this winter’s high of 4,245 in early January.

Covid-19 patient numbers peaked at more than 9,000 last winter.

More from the Press and Journal