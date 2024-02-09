Baby born weighing just 1lb ‘doing brilliantly’ as he celebrates first birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baby born weighing just 1lb ‘doing brilliantly’ as he celebrates first birthday

By Press Association
Rohan Morris as a baby and a year later (Swansea Bay University Health Board/PA)
Rohan Morris as a baby and a year later (Swansea Bay University Health Board/PA)

A baby born three months early and weighing barely over a pound has celebrated his first birthday.

Rohan Morris, from Ammanford in Wales, weighed just 1lb 8oz – around 860g – when he was born on January 22 last year.

He had not been due until April but had to be delivered by an emergency caesarean section at Singleton Hospital in Swansea when mother, Jade Morris, went into labour.

Her waters broke at just 23 weeks – around 17 weeks early – on New Year’s Eve 2022 and she was told Rohan may be born prematurely.

Rohan Morris in an Incubator
Rohan Morris in an incubator (Swansea Bay University Health Board/PA)

“There was a lot of back and forth with appointments just to come up with a plan of action and what was going to happen,” she said.

“I was informed I was likely to have a premature baby but hopefully not and we were going to take it day by day.

“I was sent home and put on bed rest. I woke up one morning a few weeks later in pain and I was rushed to Singleton.

“The doctors decided it would be in mine and the baby’s best interests to deliver.

“I was quite frightened because I was very early, but the consultant talked to me and my husband throughout the procedure.

“He was explaining things and the nurse too. They said there would be a bit of a fuss when the baby was delivered.

“When he did arrive, Rohan cried, which was a shock – I wasn’t expecting that.”

Baby Rohan celebrating his first birthday
Baby Rohan celebrating his first birthday (Swansea Bay University Health Board/PA)

Rohan stayed in Singleton Hospital for seven weeks before being transferred to Glangwili in Carmarthen.

He remained there for a further five weeks before finally being able to leave in April and join his father Nathan and big brother and sister Noah and Aneira, aged seven and three, at home.

“He has exceeded all expectations,” said Ms Morris.  

“The doctors didn’t think he would come along as quickly as he has. He put on weight really well. 

“He came off the ventilator really soon. They were surprised at how well he did. He came home on oxygen, which was a new experience for us, but he was off that last July. 

“He’s doing brilliantly. He’s a very happy, very smiley baby.” 

Rohan, who turned one two weeks ago now weighs 18lb 6oz.

The couple have now sent a message to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) staff in Swansea thanking them for all their hard work. 

NICU matron Helen James said the team was “delighted” that Rohan was doing well.