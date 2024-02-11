Mental health absences among police officers up 67% in four years, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mental health absences among police officers up 67% in four years, figures show

By Press Association
Labour has reveal figures on mental health absences among Police Scotland officers and staff (PA)
Labour has reveal figures on mental health absences among Police Scotland officers and staff (PA)

Mental health absences among police officers increased by nearly 70% in four years as officer numbers fell to the lowest since 2008, Scottish Labour has warned.

The party said the police service has been pushed to “breaking point” amid increasing pressure on numbers.

Figures obtained by the party using freedom of information legislation show that between 2018-19 and 2022-23, the number of working days lost to mental health absences soared by 67% among police officers and 165% among police staff.

Pauline McNeill
Scottish Labour justice spokeswoman Pauline McNeill described the figures as 'shocking' (PA)

In total, 59,073 police officer working days and 22,828 police staff working days were lost to mental health absences in 2022/23.

In 2018/19, 8,623 working days were lost for police staff due to mental health, compared to 22,828 in 2022/23 – however the highest number was in 2021/22, when 25,142 days were lost.

Police officers lost 35,283 working days in 2018/19, compared to the highest recorded figure in 2022/23 when 59,073 days were lost.

Officer numbers have fallen to their lowest point in 15 years, renewing concerns about stress levels.

At the end of 2023 there were 16,363 full-time equivalent (FTE) police officers in Scotland – the lowest point since the second quarter of 2008.

Scottish Labour justice spokeswoman Pauline McNeill said: “These shocking figures expose the immense pressure Police Scotland is under.

“Years of cuts to policing by the SNP have pushed services to breaking point and taken a huge toll on officers and staff.

“With police officer numbers at a 15-year low and more cuts looming, there is a real risk that stress levels will continue to rise among overstretched officers and staff.

“Across the board, lifeline services, including mental health services, are overwhelmed and too often police officers are left to bear the brunt.

“The SNP must ensure that police officers and staff have the support and fair working conditions they need so Police Scotland can keep communities safe.”

Deputy Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “The health and welfare of our officers and staff is one of Police Scotland’s highest priorities.

“Working in policing is a job like no other and our officers and staff find themselves in situations which can be stressful, traumatic and can have a lasting impact.

“Police Scotland is determined to continue to drive improvements to support our people. We have a range of mechanisms in place to support our employees who are absent from work for any reason, including the Employee Assistance Programme and the Your Wellbeing Matters programme.

“We also work with our occupational health provider to support police officers and staff in their journey back to health and, subsequently, to work.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “It is wholly inaccurate to say we have cut police funding.

“Despite deeply challenging financial circumstances due to the UK Government settlement, we are increasing the Scottish Police Authority resource budget by 5.6% in 2024-25 – an additional £75.7 million.

“The Chief Constable has confirmed that this investment will enable Police Scotland to restart recruitment next month and increase police numbers this year.

“Scotland continues to have more police officers per capita than England and Wales and our officers are the best paid at all levels.

“I also welcome the new Chief Constable’s commitment to workforce wellbeing and that police officers and staff can access a range of services to care for their psychological and physical needs through Police Scotland’s ‘Your Wellbeing Matters’ programme.”