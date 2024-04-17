Probe launched after trust admits giving baby to wrong mother at maternity unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Probe launched after trust admits giving baby to wrong mother at maternity unit

By Press Association
University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust confirmed it is investigating an incident in September 2023 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust confirmed it is investigating an incident in September 2023 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A hospital trust has launched an investigation after a baby was given to the wrong mother in a maternity unit.

University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust confirmed it is investigating an incident in September 2023 “in which a baby was handed to the wrong mother”.

Maisie Beth, from Poole, gave birth to Isabelle who was placed in a nursery on her own because she needed phototherapy, had a tube fitted, and was being monitored every two hours, LadBible reported.

Ms Beth visited her daughter in the nursery but after going to the toilet she was called into an office on her way back by a midwife who said they had her baby in there instead.

She took the baby she was given back to her room and only when she started to change the nappy did she realised she was holding someone else’s baby boy.

After going to find her daughter, the midwife claimed 22-year-old Ms Beth looked identical to the boy’s mother which is why she had confused them, according to the LadBible report.

A statement on University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust’s website says: “We are investigating an incident in our maternity unit in September 2023 in which a baby was handed to the wrong mother.

“We deeply regret any distress that was caused and are committed to providing full support to the affected families.

“The safety of our parents and babies is the highest priority.

“We have fully reviewed all our safety procedures and we want to reassure you this was an isolated incident.”