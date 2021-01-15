Stormzy teams up with Ghetts for first music of 2021

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Stormzy has teamed up with fellow grime star Ghetts to release his first music of 2021.

The pair exchange verses on the five-minute Skengman, after working together on Stormzy’s 2017 debut album Gang Signs & Prayer.

Released on Friday, the track is expected to appear on Conflict Of Interest, Ghetts’ first album in three years, having shared a number of teasers online in recent weeks.

A black and white music video, directed by Nathan James Tettey, sees Stormzy, 27, and Ghetts, 36, performing in a derelict building against the backdrop of masked warriors, and features cameos from rapper D Double E and fighter Michael “Venom” Page.

Stormzy has previously released tracks called Sounds Of The Skeng, Wickedskengman and Mr Skeng, with the word skeng generally meaning weapon.

December saw the Glastonbury headliner sign with influential US hip hop record label Def Jam after leaving Atlantic Records.

Ghetts (Victoria Jones/PA)

He joins some of the biggest names in rap music, including Kanye West, Nas, Pusha T and Public Enemy, and will work with the newly formed imprint 0207 Def Jam, which will champion British talent.

Last year Stormzy pledged £10 million over the next 10 years to organisations engaged in the fight for racial equality and social justice.