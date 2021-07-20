Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Kano to play London performance for War Child

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 9:02 am
Rapper Kano will headline a London performance for War Child, the charity has announced (Ian West/PA)
Rapper Kano will headline a London performance for War Child, the charity has announced.

The London-born grime star will appear at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in August, according to the organisation, which supports children living in conflict.

The one-off show will be War Child’s first event since the start of the pandemic, it said, adding it has been left £2.5 million short of its expected income.

Kano
Grime star Kano will perform in London to benefit the charity War Child (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sam Briggs, senior music and events specialist at War Child, said: “We are thrilled that Kano has chosen to do this amazing show in support of War Child – made all the more special that it marks our official return to live music events.

“We are honoured to be working with one of the greatest artists of our time, who truly speaks to the youth culture of today, spotlighting the challenges facing a generation with honesty and humanity.

“As a charity who protects, supports and advocates for children and young people living in some of the most challenging contexts across the world today, that is something we appreciate.”

Money raised by the August 11 performance will go towards War Child’s work with children in conflict zones.

Kano is a Mercury Prize nominee and actor known for his work on crime drama Top Boy.

Tickets go on sale Friday at www.ticketmaster.co.uk

