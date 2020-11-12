Joe Wicks kicks off Children In Need 24-hour PE challenge with live HIIT class

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Joe Wicks has kicked off a 24-hour live workout to raise money for Children In Need.

The fitness coach will embark on the fundraising challenge inside the BBC’s London headquarters and will combine a range of activities including HIIT (high intensity interval training), rowing, cycling, running, boxing and weights.

He began the challenge, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer, with a live exercise class, dressed in a t-shirt with a picture of Pudsey the bear on the front.

Before getting the challenge under way, he told BBC Breakfast: “What have I signed myself up for?!

“It’s going to be exhausting but I know with everybody’s support I’ll get through it.”

He added: “It’s a mindset thing, I know it’s going to be tough.

“I also know I’m going to get through it.

“I’ve got socks, five pairs of trainers, loads of food, junk food but also healthy food because the doctor says I’m going to burn between 800 and 1000 calories an hour.

“I think it’s going to be tough but I’m staying positive.”

Astronaut Tim Peake and singer Sam Smith were among the famous faces wishing Wicks well.

Peake tweeted “good luck” while Smith shared a picture of himself having completed a workout and said: “That was fun, thank you @thebodycoach for my morning workout. Good luck with the next 23 hours!! Please donate what you can to @BBCCiN and support Joe’s amazing challenge xx.”

Wicks has been sharing videos of his stash of snacks on his Instagram stories, showing off his supply of sweets, crisps, crumpets, sushi and fruit.

Over the course of the challenge fans are encouraged to join him for five different HIIT workouts, finishing on Friday morning at the end of the challenge.

Wicks has been an ambassador for at-home fitness over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, with his live PE With Joe classes on YouTube proving to be a lockdown hit.