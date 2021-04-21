Documentary series Hospital to return, BBC says

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Documentary series Hospital will return for a seventh instalment and explore the impact of the pandemic on the NHS, the BBC said.

Filming is under way at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust and the six-episode series will air on BBC Two this spring, the broadcaster said.

Series seven follows the two-part Hospital Special: Fighting Covid-19.

The BBC promised the new series will be “driven by the everyday, personal experiences of workers and patients alike,” and explore “unprecedented times” in the NHS.

Viewers will watch as doctors are forced to make difficult decisions over who is treated first, producers said, adding the series was shot during a period “when access to care has never been more fraught with difficulties”.

Jackie Waldock, executive producer of Hospital, said: “It is a real privilege to be given access to the NHS at such a tense and pivotal moment in its history.

“Those on the frontlines in our hospitals face an ongoing battle and to be granted such an intimate view into their day-to-day is deeply important to our understanding of the scope of the obstacles they face and the challenges still ahead of us in the fight against Covid.”