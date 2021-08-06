Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / TV

Fifth celebrity announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2021

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 8:21 am
Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 – TX: n/a – Episode: Strictly Come Dancing – Celebrity Announcements (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: Rhys Stephenson – (C) BBC – Photographer: BBC
CBBC host Rhys Stephenson is the fifth celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor and children’s TV presenter joins the already announced line-up of TV presenter AJ Odudu, Peep Show’s Robert Webb and McFly star Tom Fletcher.

Former Bake Off winner John Whaite will also take to the dance floor in the BBC One series as part of the show’s first all-male pairing.

Stephenson said: “I am buzzing to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

“I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation.

“I cannot wait to experience it all: the costumes, the orchestra, even Craig’s glare! I am ready!”

He has also presented shows across CBBC including Blue Peter and Saturday Mash-Up!, and is an ambassador for children’s mental health charity Place2Be.

Following the news, Whaite and Odudu were among the stars congratulating Stephenson on joining the line-up.

Commenting on Strictly Come Dancing’s official Instagram post, Odudu posted three red hearts and Whaite wrote: “Wahooooooo I love this chap.”

Whaite said on Thursday that being part of the first all-male pairing was a “great step forward in representation and inclusion”.

The upcoming series will see professional dancer Anton Du Beke join the judging panel in the place of Bruno Tonioli.

The official broadcast date has not yet been announced.

