Regional breakdown: Scotland records highest daily total of cases since January

More than 1,300 new Covid cases have been reported in Scotland over the last 24 hours – the highest daily total since January.

Of those, 86 cases are in the north and north-east.

NHS Grampian has recorded 48 new cases in Aberdeen City, as well as 24 in Aberdeenshire and one in Moray.

A further 13 new cases have been recorded in the Highlands, but there are no new cases in Orkney, Shetland or the Western Isles.

Latest across Scotland

In total, there have been 1,317 new cases of Covid across Scotland reported in the last 24 hours – the highest daily total since January 27. Test positivity has risen again to 4.6%.

Edinburgh City, Glasgow City and Dundee City continue to report the highest daily case numbers in the country.

The Scottish Government has confirmed four more deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid, including two in Glasgow City and one each in South Ayrshire and Falkirk.

This brings the total number of Covid-related deaths in Scotland to 7,688 as of June 17.

There are currently 140 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in hospital and 12 in ICU in Scotland – an increase of seven since yesterday.

The 137 hospital admissions reported on Tuesday were the highest since April, but this number has now risen again.

Vaccination update

The latest statistics show that 3,571,726 people in Scotland have received their first Covid vaccine – an increase of 19,987 since yesterday.

A further 22,708 people have also received their second vaccine, bringing the total of fully vaccinated people in the country to 2,516,066.

Today’s vaccine figures included data previously excluded from GP systems on June 14.

Track the rollout progress of the vaccine with these charts.